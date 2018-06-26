BREAKING: Security Operatives Manhandle Ezekwezili During One-Man Protest Against Killings By 'Terrorist Herdsmen'

The solo protest, which kicked off at the Federal Secretariat, was abruptly disrupted at the villa gate when the security operatives stationed around the gate manhandled her while struggling to retrieve her placard from her. The attempt, which was vehemently resisted by the Minister, led to commotion as the Police kept dragging her. Journalists covering the melee were not spared, as their phones and cameras were seized by the security operatives.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 26, 2018

A detachment of armed security operatives attached to the gate of then Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday assaulted Oby Ezekwezili, Former Minister of Education, who embarked on a solo march to the State House to demand for accountability and end to the violent killings going on in the country.

The co-convener of the BringBackOurGirls campaign, who is miffed by the lukewarm attitude of President Muhammadu Buhari towards resolving the carnage in some parts of the country, noted that the President has been watching the criminal massacre of  Nigerians, especially in the first half of this year, without any displaying sense of urgency to end the abnormality.

"I am addressing my message to you as the President and C-in-C of Nigeria. I am addressing my DEMANDS to you as that one individual bestowed with the powers of centralized command and control of our security institutions and personnel to enforce the provisions of Section 14 subsection 2b of the Nigerian Constitution (As amended) which states that 'the welfare and security of the citizens shall be the primary purpose of the government,'" Ezekwezili said.

Six of the 12 demands she highlighted in her message to the President are:

(1) Putting an end to the endless killings by herdsmen going on in the country

(2) Revealing the identity of the perpetrators of these wanton killings in Benue, Taraba, Kaduna, Zamfara, Plateau, Nasarawa and Kogi states etc

(3) Justice for the victims of violent killings across the country and secure the living in all parts of the country

(4) Ending the ineffectiveness of the security establishment

(5) Ending your loyalty to the Service Chiefs

(6) Stopping the blame game and confusing statements on the killings of the citizens.

SaharaReporters, New York

