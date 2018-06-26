CLOSE-UP: Who Is Bala Ciroma, The Criminal Investigator 'From EFCC' Appointed To Restore Peace To Plateau?

Ciroma, far right

Ibrahim idris, Inspector General of Police, on Tuesday appointed Mr. Bala Ciroma as the new Commissioner of Police for the Plateau State Police Command.

Announcing the appointment, Terna Tyopev, the Plateau State police spokesperson, said that the new Commissioner of Police, who takes over from Undie Adie, is to assume work immediately to restore peace and order to the state after the recent killings. See Also CRIME Curfew In Plateau As Herdsmen Kill ‘Close To 100’ In Three Local Governments

“Today 26th June, 2018, a new Commissioner of Police CP Bala Cioma has assumed duty as the Commissioner of Police, Plateau state command,” Tyopev said.

Sahrara Reporters had reported that attacks in three local government areas of the state by suspected herdsmen resulted in the death of over 100 people, with the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) later saying the raids by suspected herdsmen were a retaliation of the loss of 300 cows in recent times. See Also CRIME ‘We Lost 300 Cows’ — Miyetti Allah Confirms Plateau Killings Were Retaliatory

The New Man, A 'Criminal Investigator', An Ex-EFCC Operations Head

Ciroma joined the Nigeria Police Force on March 3, 1990 with the rank of Superintendent of Police.

Before his new assignment as Commissioner of Police in Plateau State, he was serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in Abuja. He has received endorsements for Criminal Investigation on his LinkedIn profile.

Ciroma has been Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, FCT Command, has also served as Head of Operations, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja.

As of 2016, he was a member of the Police Service Commission (PSC) that promoted four Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors-General of Police.

Also in 2016, he was a member of a Police committee inaugurated by the IGP to review the Nigeria Police investment companies and subsidiaries, and produce a white paper within a month.

The investments were: the Nigeria Police Cooperative, the NPF Pensions Ltd, the Police Property Development and Construction Company, the Police Microfinance Bank, the Police Health Maintenance and the NPF Mortgage Bank.

A Muslim and native of Yobe, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography from the University of Maiduguri in 1988.