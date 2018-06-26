CLOSE-UP: Who Is Bala Ciroma, The Criminal Investigator 'From EFCC' Appointed To Restore Peace To Plateau?

A Muslim and native of Yobe, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography from the University of Maiduguri in 1988... Before his new assignment as Commissioner of Police in Plateau State, he was serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in Abuja. He has received endorsements for Criminal Investigation on his LinkedIn profile.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 26, 2018

Ciroma, far right

Ibrahim idris, Inspector General of Police, on Tuesday appointed Mr. Bala Ciroma as the new Commissioner of Police for the Plateau State Police Command.

Announcing the appointment, Terna Tyopev, the Plateau State police spokesperson, said that the new Commissioner of Police, who takes over from Undie Adie, is to assume work immediately to restore peace and order to the state after the recent killings. See Also CRIME Curfew In Plateau As Herdsmen Kill ‘Close To 100’ In Three Local Governments 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

“Today 26th June, 2018, a new Commissioner of Police CP Bala Cioma has assumed duty as the Commissioner of Police, Plateau state command,” Tyopev said.

Sahrara Reporters had reported that attacks in three local government areas of the state by suspected herdsmen resulted in the death of over 100 people, with the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) later saying the raids by suspected herdsmen were a retaliation of the loss of 300 cows in recent times. See Also CRIME ‘We Lost 300 Cows’ — Miyetti Allah Confirms Plateau Killings Were Retaliatory 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

The New Man, A 'Criminal Investigator', An Ex-EFCC Operations Head

Ciroma joined the Nigeria Police Force on March 3, 1990 with the rank of Superintendent of Police.

Before his new assignment as Commissioner of Police in Plateau State, he was serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in Abuja. He has received endorsements for Criminal Investigation on his LinkedIn profile.

Ciroma has been Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, FCT Command, has also served as Head of Operations, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja. 

As of 2016, he was a member of the Police Service Commission (PSC) that promoted four Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors-General of Police.

Also in 2016, he was a member of a Police committee inaugurated by the IGP to review the Nigeria Police investment companies and subsidiaries, and produce a white paper within a month.

The investments were: the Nigeria Police Cooperative, the NPF Pensions Ltd, the Police Property Development and Construction Company, the Police Microfinance Bank, the Police Health Maintenance and the NPF Mortgage Bank.

A Muslim and native of Yobe, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography from the University of Maiduguri in 1988.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Boko Haram Insurgents Slice Throat Of Seven Borno Villagers Searching For Firewood
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency Soldiers Arrest Five For 'Burning' Fulani Community Of Herdsmen Who 'Killed 18' In Earlier Attack
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME 'Are We In A War?' — Ezekwesili Asks Buhari To Account For The Dead In Plateau Attacks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME IGP Ibrahim Orders Deputy IG To Relocate To Plateau After Herdsmen Attacks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Shehu Sani: Victims Of Plateau Killings Should Be Buried Close To The Seat Of Power
0 Comments
2 Minutes Ago
Insurgency At Least Three Shi’tes, One Policeman Killed As Kaduna Court Continues Trial Of El-Zakzaky, Wife
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Chaos At Lagos Airport As Immigration Imposes $90 Visa-On-Arrival Charge On Foreigners
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM BREAKING: Security Operatives Manhandle Ezekwezili During One-Man Protest Against Killings By 'Terrorist Herdsmen'
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Commissioner In Charge Of SARS Loses Son To Reprisal Killings After Plateau ‘Herdsmen’ Attacks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Report Reveals How Saraki Tried To Conceal Evidence Of Secret Assets In Tax Havens
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME ‘We Lost 300 Cows’ — Miyetti Allah Confirms Plateau Killings Were Retaliatory
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME ICPC Detains Osun Polytechnic Rector Who 'Forged His Ph.D. Certificate'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Under Trial For N450m Fraud: Belgore Begs Court For Int’l Passport To Attend Daughter’s Graduation in The UK
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
World Cup BREAKING: Africa Abandon Senegal At World Cup As Nigeria Fall To Argentina At The Death
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Insurgents Slice Throat Of Seven Borno Villagers Searching For Firewood
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Remands Lawyer In Prison For 'Stabbing Her Husband And Cutting Off His Penis'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Two Senior Police Officers 'Free Murder Suspect In Exchange For N2.5m Bribe'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Asks AGF To Respond Before Deciding If Nnamdi Kanu's Sureties Forfeit Their N300m
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad