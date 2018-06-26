'N20m Or Expect More Havoc' — Kidnappers Of Ondo Monarch's Wife Demand Ransom

Oba Agunloye, whose wife was kidnapped

Abductors of Mrs. Olukemi Agunloye, wife of Oba Samuel Kehinde Agunloye, the Alauga of Akoko in Akoko Northeast Local Government Area of Ondo State, have demanded a N20million ransom in exchange for her freedom.

Sahara Reporters learned that the kidnappers established a contact with the palace on Monday through a private telephone line.

Mrs. Agunloye was abducted on the notorious Auga/Ise Road in the Akoko alongside the driver.

The Olori and the driver were on their way to Ugbe Akoko for a family function when the kidnappers attacked them.

Oba Agunloye, the traditional ruler of Auga, confirmed to SaharaReporters on the phone that the abductors had contacted the palace and were demanding a ransom before their captives could be set free.

“They contacted us at the palace on the phone and told me that my wife and the driver are with them in their den and they need money," he said.

"They told us that before they would be released, we should go and bring the sum of N20 million, and I begged them that we are richly blessed with such amount of money. In fact, they are giving us ultimatum to find the money; they threatened that we should be expecting more havoc and the unexpected.

“I am begging the government and mostly the security agents to please help us and come to our aid because right now. I am not feeling fine and I can’t even sleep since Sunday."

Femi Joseph, Spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command, had earlier confirmed the abduction on Sunday, saying the police had already sent out his men to search the bush in order to rescue the abducted woman and the driver.

Meanwhile, one of the locals told our correspondent on Tuesday that the natives of the community were now "in a sad mood" following the abduction of the monarch’s wife.

“The abduction of the monarch’s wife has created fear in the small community and we are begging the all the security agencies in the state to intensify more in the rescue action," the local said.