Report Reveals How Saraki Tried To Conceal Evidence Of Secret Assets In Tax Havens

Saraki sent his lawyer to “examine files of his companies at the headquarters of Mossack Fonseca” despite denying that he had personal connection with the assets found hidden in offshore tax haven account.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 26, 2018

A recent report has emerged to show that Senate President Bukola Saraki sent his London-based foreign lawyers to Panama to ‘massage’ company documents at the headquarters of Mossack Fonseca.

According to Premiumtimes, Saraki sent his lawyer to “examine files of his companies at the headquarters of Mossack Fonseca” despite denying that he had personal connection with the assets found hidden in offshore tax haven account.

A 2016 investigation of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) had revealed that the Senate President and his wife Toyin had offshore assets that were not declared as part of the requirements for holding public offices in Nigeria.

Saraki, who is under trial for false asset declaration, insisted that he had not flouted any law by having offshore accounts.

However, the report revealed that “Signature Litigation, an exclusive commercial litigation firm based in London, sent Kate Vtorygina to Panama to tidy up company documents of Sandon Developments Limited, registered by Toyin Saraki”.

Read full report here.

