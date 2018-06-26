Shehu Sani: Victims Of Plateau Killings Should Be Buried Close To The Seat Of Power

"We need a graveyard in the three arms zone of Abuja so that victims of the mindless killings in the country can be buried close to the seat of power. Then, the executive, legislators and the judiciary can feel the pains of the helpless widows and orphans we failed to protect," he said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 26, 2018

Senator Shehu Sani, lawmaker from Kaduna Central senatorial district, wants victims of herdsmen attacks in the three local government areas of Plateau State to be buried close to Aso Rock.

The senator, who said this on Twitter on Tuesday, added that those who have died as a result of the "mindless killings" should be buried in the "Three Arms Zone" in the Federal Capital Territory.

The Three Arms Zone is where Aso Rock (the presidential seat of power), National Assembly and courts are situated.

Sahara Reporters had  earlier reported that the President was expected to pay a condolence visit to the affected areas in Jos on Tuesday. 

SaharaReporters, New York

