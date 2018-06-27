Buhari Meets With Saraki, Dogara Over Herdsmen Killings In Plateau

The leaders arrived at the presidential villa in Abuja on Wednesday, shortly before the commencement of the weekly FEC meeting. They received a briefing from the President on the steps being taken to tackle the crisis.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 27, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with Dr Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara, the two leaders of the National Assembly over security issues in the country.

Triggered by the recent killings in Plateau, the meeting with the House of Assembly leaders focused on how the legislature and executive could unite to solve the security crisis facing the country.

Sending the condolence of the National Assembly to the families of the victims, while sopeaking to newsmen, Dogara urged Nigerians to live peacefully.

When asked about the strategies to be adopted in fighting terrorism, he explained that security matters could not be discussed in public, but said the President informed them about the reorganisation he plans to put in place.

 Stressing that while these are sober moments, Dogara said that the nation could not continue to tolerate the present state of insecurity.

Also confirming the meeting, the official handle of the presidency tweeted: “President @MBuhari met with Senate President @bukolasaraki and Speaker House of Reps @YakubDogara this morning at the State House, on the Security situation in Plateau [email protected] & @nassnigeria working together to end the killings, restore peace and ensure justice#SecuringNC."

