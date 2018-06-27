ICPC Recovers, Returns 17 Vehicles Held On To By Former Senior Officials Of FAAN

At the handover ceremony held at the agency's headquarters in Lagos on Tuesday, the Director of Engineering Services, Engr. Salisu Daura, who represented the Managing Director, Engr. Saleh Dunoma, expressed delight at the partnership between the authority and ICPC.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 27, 2018

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has taken possession of 17 vehicles recovered from ex-officials of the parastatal by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC). 

Daura used the opportunity to thank the ICPC for their efforts at ensuring that the vehicles are not only recovered, but handed over to the authority. 

Daura used the opportunity to thank the ICPC for their efforts at ensuring that the vehicles are not only recovered, but handed over to the authority.  

He implored them to continue with the recovery exercise until all vehicles belonging to the agency are returned. 

Mr Shintema Binga, the Zonal Commissioner who represented the Chairman of ICPC at the event, handed over the keys of the vehicles to FAAN. 

Speaking shortly before the presentation, Abubakar said ICPC was in FAAN in furtherance of its partnership and collaboration with the authority over the years, particularly in this instance of handing over recovered vehicles. 

"In this instance, we were informed that certain officials of the authority, having completed their tenure of office, or after being disengaged, left with authority’s vehicles that ordinarily they shouldn’t have gone with," he siad.

“The outcome of that collaboration is why we are here today. It is not just the vehicles we are handing over today. Some of them were parked in our headquarters in Abuja while one of them were parked in our Lagos office. It is part of the ongoing process of the recovery."

According to FAAN's senior officials who were present, FAAN has a policy that allows official vehicle owners to buy them off when leaving the agency. But they stressed that the vehicles recovered are not guided with that policy, as those particular vehicles were procured with an auto loan facilitated by First Bank of Nigeria during the tenure of Stella Oduah as Minister of Aviation in 2013. 

Stating that there are still older vehicles that officials could buy up when leaving, the officials noted that FAAN does not own those vehicle and therefore is not in a position to give them out.

