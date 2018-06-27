Police: If Ekiti Election Was To hold Today, We'll Press One Or Two Buttons And We're Ready

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 27, 2018

Ondo State Police Command Sahara Reporters Media

Ekiti State Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) says not less than 30,000 police officers will be deployed to the state for the July 14, 2018 governorship election.

Bello Ahmed, State Commissioner of Police, who made disclosure on Wednesday during a media chat in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, added that even if the election was to hold today, all the Force would do is "press one or two buttons" and it would be ready.

Mr. Ahmed said the officers would be drawn from the various units of the police, which include the Police Mobile Force and Explosives Ordinance Detection, to provide maximum security before, during and after the election.

According to him, the officers would begin manning their strategic locations in the 16 local government areas of the state, starting from July 9, as part its preparedness for the election.

“A robust security measure has been put in place come July 14th, and not less than 30, 000 policemen will be deployed," he said.

“Our tactical teams are ready for the task ahead and other logistics would be on ground to ensure the election is smooth and devoid of any crisis” he said.

The Commissioner of Police noted that the command had identified the crisis-prone areas in the state adding that there would be zero tolerance for violence and hooliganism. 

He assured the public that adequate strategy was being put in place by the command to ensure a free and transparent governorship election.

Mr. Ahmed asked the residents of the state to conduct themselves in an orderly manner during the governorship exercise, saying: “All the threat analyses had been conducted and we are fully ready for the poll and if the election is today, it’s just for us to press one or two buttons.

"I want to encourage the people of Ekiti to be law-abiding and to give us timely and credible information. I equally advise them to come out on election to exercise their civic rights and responsibility to vote for candidates of their choice peacefully and retire back to their houses peacefully."

