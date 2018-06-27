'Security Chiefs Have No Shame' — Retired General Gives Damning Verdict On Handling Of Plateau Killings

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 27, 2018

Retired General Ishola Williams has branded security chiefs of the country "shameless" due to their handling of the recent killings in Plateau State.

He said this on Wednesday while speaking in an interview with SaharaTV on the killings in three local government areas of the north-central state by suspected herdsmen, which resulted in the death of more than 100 people.  

Williams argued that were the Plateau killings to happen in developed countries, the security chiefs would have been asked to resign.

"The security chiefs have no shame," he said. "In other places, with what is happening, the IG and Chief of Army Staff ought to have gone.”

Commenting on the performance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, he said President Muhammadu Buhari does not know what to do and therefore cannot do beyond his level of competence.Gen. Williams Upbraids President Buhari Over Herdsmen Killings.

He pointed out that one of the causes of the country's security challenges is the failure of political parties to focus on safety and security during election campaign.

“Political parties contest  other for votes and before they do that, they are supposed to come out with manifestos, and one of the key element of any manifesto is the safety and security of the citizen and the nation," he said.

"But you never come across any of our political parties talk about any of these when they go out to campaign and Nigerians too do not bother to ask questions."

