Shinkafi, Ex-Zamfara Gov, Succeeds In Delaying N450m Money Laundering Trial By Four Months

The trial of a former Governor of Zamfara State, Mahmud Aliyu Shinkafi, alongside three others before Justice Fatima Murtala Aminu of the Federal High Court sitting in Gusau could not go on on Wednesday as planned following an application brought by the former Governor challenging the jurisdiction of the court to try the matter.

Others charged alongside Shinkafi are Bashir Yuguda, Aminu Ahmed Nahuche, Ibrahim Mallaha.

The former Governor brought the motion through his counsel, M.R.D Labaran, who urged the court to determine the motion before proceeding to trial.

Prosecution counsel Musa Isah informed the court that the said motion was served on the prosecution on Tuesday. However, Isah informed the court that going by the provisions of Section 396(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, the said motion could not stop the court from proceeding with the matter.

Counsel representing first defendant, J.C Shaga informed the court that his client was served with motion. He further told the court that the first defendant has the right to be served and to take position in the said application and also make representation as to whether the motion should be determined first or should be rolled over with the substantive case.

Counsel representing the third and fourth defendants aligned with the submission of Shaga and urged the court to make an order of service to be effected on their clients.

After listening to the submissions of the learned counsel, Justice Aminu adjourned the matter to October 10, 2018 for the hearing of the motion.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arraigned Shinkafi and co on May 22 before the Federal High Court sitting in Gusau on a five count-charge of Conspiracy and Money Laundering to the tune of N450,000,000million.