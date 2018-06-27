Shinkafi, Ex-Zamfara Gov, Succeeds In Delaying N450m Money Laundering Trial By Four Months

After listening to the submissions of the learned counsel, Justice Aminu adjourned the matter to October 10, 2018 for the hearing of the motion.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 27, 2018

Daily Nigerian

The trial of a former Governor of Zamfara State, Mahmud Aliyu Shinkafi, alongside three others before Justice Fatima Murtala Aminu of the Federal High Court sitting in Gusau could not go on on Wednesday as planned following an application brought by the former Governor challenging the jurisdiction of the court to try the matter.  

Others charged alongside Shinkafi are Bashir Yuguda, Aminu Ahmed Nahuche, Ibrahim Mallaha.  

The former Governor brought the motion through his counsel, M.R.D Labaran, who urged the court to determine the motion before proceeding to trial. 

Prosecution counsel Musa Isah informed the court that the said motion was served on the prosecution on Tuesday. However, Isah informed the court that going by the provisions of Section 396(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act,  2015, the said motion could not stop the court from proceeding with the matter. 

Counsel representing first defendant,  J.C Shaga informed the court that his client was served with motion. He further told the court that the first defendant has the right to be served and to take position in the said application and also make representation as to whether the motion should be determined first or should be rolled over with the substantive case.  

Counsel representing the third and fourth defendants aligned with the submission of Shaga and urged the court to make an order of service to be effected on their clients. 

After listening to the submissions of the learned counsel,  Justice Aminu adjourned the matter to October 10, 2018 for the hearing of the motion.  

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arraigned Shinkafi and co on May 22 before the Federal High Court sitting in Gusau on a five count-charge of Conspiracy and Money Laundering to the tune of N450,000,000million.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

EFCC Press Release Witnesses Implicate Babangida Aliyu, Ex-Niger Gov Who Called Himself 'Chief Servant', In 'N2bn Fraud' Trial
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Business Some Nigerian Banks On Verge Of Collapse —EFCC Boss, Magu
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Suspected Fraudsters for N20m Fraud
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
EFCC Press Release EFCC Arraigns Gombe Commissioner For Contract Scam
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
EFCC Press Release $8.4m Scam: "Court Registrar Collected Money From Bamaiyi in Prison"- Prison Controller
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
EFCC Press Release EFCC Arraigns Businessman Over Stolen Crude Oil
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Chaos At Lagos Airport As Immigration Imposes $90 Visa-On-Arrival Charge On Foreigners
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Gen. Williams Upbraids President Buhari Over Herdsmen Killings.
Insurgency 'Security Chiefs Have No Shame' — Retired General Gives Damning Verdict On Handling Of Plateau Killings
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Oshiomole Says 'Instrument Of Election Manipulation' Won't Be With PDP In 2019
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Court Orders FG To Take Over Deziani's Land In Lekki Worth N325m
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME The Nigerian Cattle Herder Doesn’t Carry Anything More Than A Stick, Buhari Says In Plateau
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 'He's On His Own' — Miyetti Allah Disowns Official Who Said Plateau Killings Were Retaliatory
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Afenifere: Time For Buhari To Choose Between Being President Of Nigeria And Being Grand Patron Of Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insurgency CLOSE-UP: Who Is Bala Ciroma, The Criminal Investigator 'From EFCC' Appointed To Restore Peace To Plateau?
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Michael Jackson's Father, Joe Jackson, Dies At 89
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM BREAKING: Security Operatives Manhandle Ezekwezili During One-Man Protest Against Killings By 'Terrorist Herdsmen'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Oil Ongoing Pipeline Project Will 'Soon' Deliver 3,600MW Of Electricity — In Addition To Gas
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Wole Soyinka ON DEMAND: A Language Of Non-Capitulation, Non-Appeasement!
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad