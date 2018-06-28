BREAKING:Ondo Monarch’s Wife Regains Freedom After 'Negotiations On N20m Ransom'

Oba Agunloye, whose wife was kidnapped

Olukemi Agunloye, the wife of Oba Samuel Kehinde Agunloye, Alauga of Akoko in Akoko Northeast Local Government Area of Ondo State, who was kidnapped by suspected gunmen on Sunday, has been freed, Sahara Reporters just learnt.

Mrs. Agunloye was released late night of Wednesday alongside the driver after spending four days in the den of the abductors.

The monarch’s wife and the driver were abducted on the notorious Auga/Ise Road in the Akoko area while driving to Ugbe Akoko.

The abductors had demanded a N20million ransom but later reduced the sum to N10million before they could be set free.

Speaking on Thursday morning, Oba Agunloye confirmed that her wife and the driver were released after ‘series of negotiation’ with the abductors.

He disclosed to Sahara Reporters that the duo [Olori and driver] were freed around 9pm at a bush path in one of the local villages in Akoko.

“It is true that Olori has been released and she was freed yesterday [Wednesday] night around past 9pm.

“We were contacted by the kidnappers after series of negotiation with them and they told us that they have freed my wife and the driver.

“So, we picked them up and informed the police about their release from the captivity, now we are all happy at the palace and thank God.

“I want to thank the local government chairman for his effort and the Divisional Police Officer for the assistance” he said.

Asked if any ransom was paid, the monarch said: “Let us leave that, what is more important is that the Olori has regained her freedom and I thank you for your consistent effort in making sure she was released”.

Although, family sources close to the palace hinted that an undisclosed amount of fund was negotiated between the monarch and was paid to the kidnappers before the Monarch’s wife was released.

Femi Joseph, the Spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, also confirmed the release of the abducted monarch's wife to SaharaReporters.

“Yes, the woman was released yesterday night and reunited with her family at the palace. I can’t really say if any ransom was paid to the kidnappers," he said. "The Police was not there when she was released but you know we have always been preaching against paying ransom for the release of any kidnap victim.

“It is always good for families of kidnap victims to leave the job for the Police to do, we don’t encourage paying ransom to kidnappers. Our investigation is still ongoing over the case and we are still on the trail of those [kidnappers] who perpetrated the kidnap act. I can assure you that the command will intensify its job in getting these perpetrators arrested and make them to face the music.”