REVEALED: In 2018 Alone, 1,814 Nigerians Have Been Killed — More Than Double The Entire 2017 Figure

Amnesty International, a human rights group, says 1,814 people have been killed across 17 states since the beginning of 2018 — a figure that is already more than double the 894 that was recorded in the whole of 2017.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 28, 2018

CNN

Amnesty International, a human rights group, says 1,814 people have been killed across 17 states since the beginning of 2018 — a figure that is already more than double the 894 that was recorded in the whole of 2017.

In a statement signed by Osai Ojigho, the Director of its Nigeria office, AI said on Wednesday that the deaths were usually as a result of farmers-herders conflicts, Boko Haram attacks and armed banditry.

The group also said the failure of the government to hold people accountable contributed to the increased death toll in the country.

“We are gravely concerned about the rising spate of killings across the country, especially the communal clashes between farmers and herders and attacks by bandits across at least 17 states," Ojigho said.

“The authorities have a responsibility to protect lives and properties, but they are clearly not doing enough — going by what is happening.

“The latest incidents in Plateau State, where armed gunmen attacked 11 villages on June 23 for at least seven hours and killed at least 200 villagers without intervention from security forces, should be investigated.”

Speaking on the recent killings in Plateau State, AI condemned the act and faulted the security measures of the government.

She urged the government to arrest and prosecute anyone found culpable in the brutal attack that claimed over 200 lives in the state. 

Ojigho said: “We hope that President Buhari’s commitment to bringing those suspected to be criminally responsible for the killings in Plateau State to justice will break the impunity that has spread through the country.

“In addition, government must answer these questions: who are these attackers, where do they come from, where do they go after attacks, who arms them, why is security forces’ response time very slow?

“Making arrests and bringing to justice those suspected to be responsible for these attacks is crucial in ending the killings that are gradually turning into almost a daily occurrence. In many instances, these killings happen and no arrests take place.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Saraki’s Wife Claims British Citizenship To Conceal Fraudulent Offshore Transactions
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Gen. Williams Upbraids President Buhari Over Herdsmen Killings.
Insurgency 'Security Chiefs Have No Shame' — Retired General Gives Damning Verdict On Handling Of Plateau Killings
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Finance BREAKING: World Bank Approves $2.1bn Loan For Nigeria
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency Soldiers Arrest 'Two Fulani Herdsmen', One Other 'Involved In Plateau Killings'
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME 'He's On His Own' — Miyetti Allah Disowns Official Who Said Plateau Killings Were Retaliatory
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Michael Jackson's Father, Joe Jackson, Dies At 89
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Saraki’s Wife Claims British Citizenship To Conceal Fraudulent Offshore Transactions
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Gen. Williams Upbraids President Buhari Over Herdsmen Killings.
Insurgency 'Security Chiefs Have No Shame' — Retired General Gives Damning Verdict On Handling Of Plateau Killings
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Oshiomole Says 'Instrument Of Election Manipulation' Won't Be With PDP In 2019
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics PDP Dancing On The Graves Of The Dead In Plateau, Says Femi Adesina
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News 'Many' Burnt To Death In Tanker Explosion On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Finance BREAKING: World Bank Approves $2.1bn Loan For Nigeria
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion The Rise and Rise of Buhari's Sacred Cows By Emmanuel Ugwu
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insurgency Soldiers Arrest 'Two Fulani Herdsmen', One Other 'Involved In Plateau Killings'
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Travel Chaos At Lagos Airport As Immigration Imposes $90 Visa-On-Arrival Charge On Foreigners
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Falana Describes National Assembly's Defence Of Budget Alterations As 'Arrant Nonsense'
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
EFCC Press Release Shinkafi, Ex-Zamfara Gov, Succeeds In Delaying N450m Money Laundering Trial By Four Months
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Markets Ajimobi Closes Down Bodija Market As Butchers Exchange Gunshots With Police
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad