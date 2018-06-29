BREAKING: After Tanker Explosion, Another Accident On Otedola Bridge

Less than 24 hours after a fully-loaded fuel tanker spilled its content on the road, burning at least 54 vehicles and claiming a minimum of nine lives at the Otedola Bridge end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, another accident has happened opposite the scene of the incident.

Reports reaching Sahara Reporters say a ‘Danfo’ driver had a head-on collision with a Toyota Hiace bus after it trying unsuccessfully to manoeuvre its way through a one-way road. The driver was said to have been moving at top speed and it was said he drove recklessly.

Casualties of the accident have been taken from the accident scene to the hospital.

The buses have also been removed from the road.