Corrupt Politicians Won’t Succeed If We Don’t Cooperate With Them, ICPC Boss Tells Civil Servants

The ICPC boss said: “There is trading of blame between the civil service and the political class as to who is more responsible for corruption. The fact is that if the politicians are strangers to the service, they won’t succeed if we don’t cooperate with them.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 29, 2018

Acting Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences commission (ICPC), Musa Abubakar, says corrupt politicians cannot successfully carry out their corrupt practices if civil servants refuse to cooperate with them.

Abubakar said this on Thursday at an event organized to celebrate the 2018 Africa Public Service Day hosted by the ICPC in Abuja.

Represented by Nathan Bako, ICPC head of administration, Abubakar pointed that contrary to popular perception, civil servants are also to blame for the menace.

“There is trading of blame between the civil service and the political class as to who is more responsible for corruption,” he said.

Explaining that every single act of corruption will involve one civil servant or the other either by facilitating or by keeping quiet, the ICPC boss said: “There is trading of blame between the civil service and the political class as to who is more responsible for corruption. The fact is that if the politicians are strangers to the service, they won’t succeed if we don’t cooperate with them.”

Abubakar also noted that the fight against corruption will fail if Nigerians refuse to participate in the corruption war.

The ICPC boss urged all civil and public servants to live above board in their dealings, and to adhere to the ethics of integrity and join the fight against corruption.

Pointing out that majority of Nigerians look the other way when corruption is perpetrated in their presence only to turn around and accuse anti-graft agencies of doing nothing, Abubakar explained that it is the constitutional responsibility of every citizen to not only report crime but also to arrest and hand over criminals to law enforcement agents.

Calling on all Nigerians to join the fight against corruption, he said: “It is very important everybody plays a role, otherwise when we measure the fight against corruption, its failure is going to be mainly because of public apathy.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Saraki’s Wife Claims British Citizenship To Conceal Fraudulent Offshore Transactions
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Ondo PDP Chairman Remanded In Prison Over 'N500m 2015 Election Fraud'
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Court Grants HEDA Judicial Review Against Malami Over Malabu Oil Deal
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME 'He's On His Own' — Miyetti Allah Disowns Official Who Said Plateau Killings Were Retaliatory
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Falana Condemns 'Unacceptable And Degrading’ Treatment Of Melaye
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
CRIME The Nigerian Cattle Herder Doesn’t Carry Anything More Than A Stick, Buhari Says In Plateau
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Saraki’s Wife Claims British Citizenship To Conceal Fraudulent Offshore Transactions
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
How Lagosian Abandoned His Car To Escape From Tanker Explosion
VIDEO NEWS VIDEO: Lagosian Narrates How He Abandoned His Car To Escape Dying In Otedola Bridge Tanker Explosion
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Peter Obi: Me, Atiku's Running Mate? Who Is Behind This Mischief?
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News 'Many' Burnt To Death In Tanker Explosion On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News 'Danfo' Driver Chased By LASTMA Officials Kills One, Injures Eight At Otedola Bridge
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Environment We'll Mitigate Things Of This Nature In Future, Ambode Says After Visiting Tanker Explosion Scene
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After Tanker Explosion, Another Accident On Otedola Bridge
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Environment 'The Entire Country Mourns' — Buhari Sympathises With Lagos Over Tanker Explosion
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
NNPC 'Governors Are Asking For N75bn More Than We Agreed' — NNPC Speaks On Dispute With FAAC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency PDP: Even In Death, Buhari Still Wants To Deny Plateau Victims The Honour Of Being Mourned.
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Ondo PDP Chairman Remanded In Prison Over 'N500m 2015 Election Fraud'
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion The President Is Nude By Kanyinsola Olorunnisola
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad