'Danfo' Driver Chased By LASTMA Officials Kills One, Injures Eight At Otedola Bridge

Witnesses blamed the traffic control agency for causing the accident, saying it wouldn't have happened if they had not pursued the driver to the path of the oncoming vehicle.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 29, 2018

One person has died and eight more are injured as a result of an accident caused by a commercial bus driver trying to evade arrest by officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA)on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The scene of the accident was just opposite the spot of the petrol tanker explosion of Thursday.

The LASTMA officers were on their way out of the scene of the tanker explosion when they spotted the bus driver, driving against the traffic. When they moved to apprehend him, the 'Danfo' driver tried to evade them by swerving to the other side of the road bit ended up only colliding with another bus.

The pick-up vehicle conveying the LASTMA officers hurriedly left the scene, while one of the LASTMA officials ran into a near-by bush to escape from the people who had rushed to the scene.

Witnesses blamed the traffic control agency for causing the accident, saying it wouldn't have happened if they had not pursued the driver to the path of the oncoming vehicle.

Officals of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) were at the scene of the tanker explosion to take the injured to the hospital, but one died on the spot.

The driver of the other vehicle said he was coming from Akure and his journey had been good before the accident.

“I was coming from Akure this morning and it has been good," he said. "Those LASTMA people caused this. They chased the man into me and they ran off. I want my boss to come here before they tow the vehicle away.”

Another witness said: “The excesses of LASTMA officers in Lagos are too much. They pursue vehicles and when they arrest them, all they want is money. That was how they detained my husband’s bus for months too. This is too much.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Environment We'll Mitigate Things Of This Nature In Future, Ambode Says After Visiting Tanker Explosion Scene
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Environment 'The Entire Country Mourns' — Buhari Sympathises With Lagos Over Tanker Explosion
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel Chaos At Lagos Airport As Immigration Imposes $90 Visa-On-Arrival Charge On Foreigners
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Travel ALERT: ISIS Wants To Attack Commercial Flights And 'Bring Bloodshed To The Skies'
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Opinion The High Sea On Lagos Roads: Evidence Of Corruption, Incompetence And Insensitivity By Elias Ozikpu
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Travel BREAKING: Immigration Suspends $90 Visa-On-Arrival Charge On Foreigners At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Saraki’s Wife Claims British Citizenship To Conceal Fraudulent Offshore Transactions
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News 'Many' Burnt To Death In Tanker Explosion On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Legal Court Orders Sirika To Pay N2m To Unlawfully Redeployed FAAN Director Within 60 Days
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After Tanker Explosion, Another Accident On Otedola Bridge
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Environment We'll Mitigate Things Of This Nature In Future, Ambode Says After Visiting Tanker Explosion Scene
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
NNPC 'Governors Are Asking For N75bn More Than We Agreed' — NNPC Speaks On Dispute With FAAC
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Environment 'The Entire Country Mourns' — Buhari Sympathises With Lagos Over Tanker Explosion
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Dancing On The Graves Of The Dead In Plateau, Says Femi Adesina
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion The President Is Nude By Kanyinsola Olorunnisola
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency PDP: Even In Death, Buhari Still Wants To Deny Plateau Victims The Honour Of Being Mourned.
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Lifestyle Juicing Firm Offers Free Aloe Vera, Wild Honey To Victims Of Lagos Tanker Explosion
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion 1 Cow Minus 10 Humans = Argentina
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad