'The Entire Country Mourns' — Buhari Sympathises With Lagos Over Tanker Explosion

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent out his condolences to Nigerians over the fire incident that destroyed many lives and properties on Thursday.

In the late hours of Thursday, a tanker filled with fuel got engulfed in flames when its driver attempted to reverse on Otedola Brige, Lagos-Ibadan Expreessway.

In a statement issued by his media aide. Garba Shehu, the President described the fire incident as the greatest tragedy that has befallen the conutry in recent times.

"Sadly, this seems to be one of the greatest tragedies we have seen in recent times," the president said.

Another tweet on the official handle of the President, @NGRPresident read: "Pres. @MBuhari sympathizes with the Govt @followlasg and people of Lagos State, and the victims of the tanker fire incident that occurred this evening.

"May the souls of the dead rest in peace, and may God comfort all those who lost loved ones. The entire country mourns with you."