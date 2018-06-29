'The Entire Country Mourns' — Buhari Sympathises With Lagos Over Tanker Explosion

"May the souls of the dead rest in peace, and may God comfort all those who lost loved ones. The entire country mourns with you," the President said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 29, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent out his condolences to Nigerians over the fire incident that destroyed many lives and properties on Thursday. 

In the late hours of Thursday, a tanker filled with fuel got engulfed in flames when its driver attempted to reverse on Otedola Brige, Lagos-Ibadan Expreessway.

In a statement issued by his media aide. Garba Shehu, the President described the fire incident as the greatest tragedy that has befallen the conutry in recent times.

"Sadly, this seems to be one of the greatest tragedies we have seen in recent times," the president said. 

Another tweet on the official handle of the President, @NGRPresident read: "Pres. @MBuhari sympathizes with the Govt @followlasg and people of Lagos State, and the victims of the tanker fire incident that occurred this evening.

"May the souls of the dead rest in peace, and may God comfort all those who lost loved ones. The entire country mourns with you."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Environment We'll Mitigate Things Of This Nature In Future, Ambode Says After Visiting Tanker Explosion Scene
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion The High Sea On Lagos Roads: Evidence Of Corruption, Incompetence And Insensitivity By Elias Ozikpu
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Environment Kano State To Review Waste Management Laws
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Environment Nigeria, Others To Receive African Development Bank Funds To Fight Climate Change
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Opinion The Urgency of Climate Change Tiding By Louis Odion
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Environment Olusosun Dumpsite: Automobile Technicians Beg Lagos Govt For Access To Mechanic Village
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Saraki’s Wife Claims British Citizenship To Conceal Fraudulent Offshore Transactions
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News 'Many' Burnt To Death In Tanker Explosion On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Legal Court Orders Sirika To Pay N2m To Unlawfully Redeployed FAAN Director Within 60 Days
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Dancing On The Graves Of The Dead In Plateau, Says Femi Adesina
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After Tanker Explosion, Another Accident On Otedola Bridge
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Environment We'll Mitigate Things Of This Nature In Future, Ambode Says After Visiting Tanker Explosion Scene
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
NNPC 'Governors Are Asking For N75bn More Than We Agreed' — NNPC Speaks On Dispute With FAAC
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Finance BREAKING: World Bank Approves $2.1bn Loan For Nigeria
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Travel Chaos At Lagos Airport As Immigration Imposes $90 Visa-On-Arrival Charge On Foreigners
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Opinion 1 Cow Minus 10 Humans = Argentina
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Lifestyle Juicing Firm Offers Free Aloe Vera, Wild Honey To Victims Of Lagos Tanker Explosion
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency PDP: Even In Death, Buhari Still Wants To Deny Plateau Victims The Honour Of Being Mourned.
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad