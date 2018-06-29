Juicing Firm Offers Free Aloe Vera, Wild Honey To Victims Of Lagos Tanker Explosion

Fresh Serve, a corporate fresh fruit/vegetable juicing firm, has offered free raw wild honey and Aloe Vera gel to treat the burns of those who suffered injuries in the tanker explosion that occurred on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Thursday evening.

The firm also offered to serve the victims fresh fruits and vegetable juices that are high in Vitamin C free of charge for the next 30 days to fasten their healing process.

The firm made this announcement in a brief post fast circulating on social media, and also left a phone number for interested victims or families of victims to contact.

The Announcement

Good evening dear esteemed customer. In the wake of the terrible inferno this evening at the Otedola bridge axis where several lives were lost and over 40 vehicles burnt; if you know if any hospital where the casualties or survivors are receiving treatment, kindly communicate with us at Fresh Serve. We shall be willing to donate raw wild honey and Aloe Vera gel for the treatment of their burns, as well as serve them fresh fruits and veg juices that are high in Vitamin C free of charge for the next 30days to fasten their healing process. We feel their pains because we been through such burn situation, kindly share with whoever can help give us a lead to hospitals where the victims are. God bless you.

Contact no : 08172027245. From Agric friend. Feel free to share pls