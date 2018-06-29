PDP: Even In Death, Buhari Still Wants To Deny Plateau Victims The Honour Of Being Mourned.

The Peoples Democratic Party has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of wanting to deny victim of Plateau killings the honour of being mourned.

PDP made this known in a statement issued on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The statement was in reaction to the Presidency’s accusation that the PDP was playing “cheap, infantile politics” with the situation in Plateau in the hope of gaining sympathisers.

Expressing shock by the statement credited to the Presidency, Ologbodiyan said: ”The PDP expresses shock by the statement credited to the Buhari Presidency justifying its failure to stem the tide of killings and bloodletting in the country, particularly in Plateau, Zamfara, Benue, Yobe, Adamawa, Borno, Kogi, Taraba and other troubled states.

“It is indeed reprehensible that the Presidency in its usual arrogance and insensitivity to the mood of the nation chose to condemn the PDP for declaring a seven-day mourning and flying our flags at half-mast in honour of the dead and solidarity with the bereaved.”

Asking the Presidency to stop playing the blame game and solve the challenges facing the country, Ologbondiyan added: “It is disturbing that even in death; the Buhari Presidency still wants to deny these victims of callous murder the honour of being mourned.

“We are particularly appalled that instead of joining Nigerians in mourning the dead and seeking ways to stem the escalation of the bloodletting under its watch, the Buhari Presidency is engaged in morbid reference to past killings as if the lives of Nigerians have no value under President Buhari’s watch.

“The PDP, as a party, will continue to identify with Nigerians at this troubled time irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliations and will therefore not allow itself to be dragged into a needless mire with the Buhari Presidency, which has shown by its statement, that it has no iota of regard for the lives of Nigerians."