PDP: Even In Death, Buhari Still Wants To Deny Plateau Victims The Honour Of Being Mourned.

Asking the Presidency to stop playing the blame game and solve the challenges facing the country, Ologbondiyan added: “It is disturbing that even in death; the Buhari Presidency still wants to deny these victims of callous murder the honour of being mourned.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 29, 2018

The Peoples Democratic Party has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of wanting to deny victim of Plateau killings the honour of being mourned.

PDP made this known in a statement issued on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The statement was in reaction to the Presidency’s accusation that the PDP was playing “cheap, infantile politics” with the situation in Plateau in the hope of gaining sympathisers.

Expressing shock by the statement credited to the Presidency, Ologbodiyan said: ”The PDP expresses shock by the statement credited to the Buhari Presidency justifying its failure to stem the tide of killings and bloodletting in the country, particularly in Plateau, Zamfara,  Benue, Yobe, Adamawa, Borno, Kogi, Taraba and other troubled states.

“It is indeed reprehensible that the Presidency in its usual arrogance and insensitivity to the mood of the nation chose to condemn the PDP for declaring a seven-day mourning and flying our flags at half-mast in honour of the dead and solidarity with the bereaved.”

Asking the Presidency to stop playing the blame game and solve the challenges facing the country, Ologbondiyan added: “It is disturbing that even in death; the Buhari Presidency still wants to deny these victims of callous murder the honour of being mourned.

“We are particularly appalled that instead of joining Nigerians in mourning the dead and seeking ways to stem the escalation of the bloodletting under its watch, the Buhari Presidency is engaged in morbid reference to past killings as if the lives of Nigerians have no value under President Buhari’s watch.

“The PDP, as a party, will continue to identify with Nigerians at this troubled time irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliations and will therefore not allow itself to be dragged into a needless mire with the Buhari Presidency, which has shown by its statement, that it has no iota of regard for the lives of Nigerians."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Gen. Williams Upbraids President Buhari Over Herdsmen Killings.
Insurgency 'Security Chiefs Have No Shame' — Retired General Gives Damning Verdict On Handling Of Plateau Killings
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insurgency Soldiers Arrest 'Two Fulani Herdsmen', One Other 'Involved In Plateau Killings'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights REVEALED: In 2018 Alone, 1,814 Nigerians Have Been Killed — More Than Double The Entire 2017 Figure
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insurgency CLOSE-UP: Who Is Bala Ciroma, The Criminal Investigator 'From EFCC' Appointed To Restore Peace To Plateau?
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME 'He's On His Own' — Miyetti Allah Disowns Official Who Said Plateau Killings Were Retaliatory
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Insurgents Slice Throat Of Seven Borno Villagers Searching For Firewood
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Saraki’s Wife Claims British Citizenship To Conceal Fraudulent Offshore Transactions
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News 'Many' Burnt To Death In Tanker Explosion On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Legal Court Orders Sirika To Pay N2m To Unlawfully Redeployed FAAN Director Within 60 Days
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News 'Danfo' Driver Chased By LASTMA Officials Kills One, Injures Eight At Otedola Bridge
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After Tanker Explosion, Another Accident On Otedola Bridge
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Environment We'll Mitigate Things Of This Nature In Future, Ambode Says After Visiting Tanker Explosion Scene
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
NNPC 'Governors Are Asking For N75bn More Than We Agreed' — NNPC Speaks On Dispute With FAAC
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Environment 'The Entire Country Mourns' — Buhari Sympathises With Lagos Over Tanker Explosion
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Dancing On The Graves Of The Dead In Plateau, Says Femi Adesina
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion The President Is Nude By Kanyinsola Olorunnisola
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Lifestyle Juicing Firm Offers Free Aloe Vera, Wild Honey To Victims Of Lagos Tanker Explosion
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion 1 Cow Minus 10 Humans = Argentina
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad