Peter Obi: Me, Atiku's Running Mate? Who Is Behind This Mischief?

Peter Obi

Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State, is at a loss as to who is behind the mischief that he is a vice presidential canditate for 2019.

Debunking rumours that he is the anointed running mate of Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 presidential election, Obi the focus of Nigerians should be on how to end the killings currently gripping the neck of the country.

Atiku, a former Vice-President, had recently declared his intention to run for President under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Obi said when the story got to him, he was surprised and he immediately asked: “Who is the author of this mischief?”

Mr Val Obienyem, the Special Adviser to Obi on Media, issued a press statement referring to the news making the rounds as “mere speculation”.

“When I read the story in the papers and on social media, knowing full well that no presidential candidate had discussed such issue with him (Obi), I exclaimed and said ‘Who is the author of this mischief?’’’ Obienyem said.

“I immediately brought the news to the attention of my boss, who is rounding off his engagements in the UK and the USA.”

“He was equally surprised that such speculation should be on at this time when the preoccupation of all Nigerians should be how to end the killings in parts of the country and return the country to sanity.”

Obi, who ruled Anambra State for eight years, advised the media to do thei checks before publishing their stories.