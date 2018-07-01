23 Corpses Found By Police In Zamfara — But No One Knows Where They're From

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 01, 2018

The Zamafara State Police command has confirmed that corpses of some unidentified persons have been found in a forest in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state. 

On Friday, it was reported that bodies of 23 unidentified individuals were found in a forest. Confirming the discovery, Muhammad shehu, spokesman of the police in the state, said they received information about the corpses and that investigations had commenced. 

“Our team of operatives was there and it recovered the bodies. Discreet investigation has commenced in earnest and the perpetrators will soon be fished out,” Shehu was quoted to have said. 

According to Daily Trust, the corpes were said to have gunshot wounds or slit throats. The newspaper said answers by residents suggest that the corpses of the 23 unidentified persons were not from the area.  It quoted a source saying the victims were killed by local vigilante, known as 'Yan Sa kai'. 

“The forest here has become a safe haven for criminals and when the local vigilantes saw the men, they engaged them in a fight and killed them,” the local was quoted to have said. 

“We can’t actually ascertain their place of origin or where they were heading to. Recently, about 10 herds of cattle were stolen and the vigilantes are working to protect the communities from attacks by the rustlers and they won’t spare any criminal.” 

The corpes have been comiited to earth.

