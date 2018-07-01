Everything Is Wrong With Our Nation, Says Tambuwal

Aminu Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto state, has said that "everything is wrong with our nation and we must as a matter of urgency rise to the challenges".

Tambuwal said this known in Sokoto on Saturday while opening the National Executive Council meeting of the Nigeria Union of Journalist s(NUJ).

He said the continuous killings in the country are a further reminder of the need for state police, and also for governors to have a measure of control over the security affairs of their states.

"Whether we like it or not, there is seeming justification for state police and there is seeming justification for state governments to have some measures of control over security personnel. You call the Police Commissioner and that call is ignored is unfortunate and unacceptable," he said.

"Providing security rests squarely on government, particularly, Federal Government. We must call a spade by its name. The President has to do the needful. We have qualified people who can bring fresh ideas."

He also urged journalists not to write reports that will put the security situation of the country in jeopardy, saying: "The situation in the country calls for caution."

The national President of NUJ, Abdulwaheed Odusile, called on all leaders to desist from promoting hatred in the country.

"They should mind what they say and the media should also be mindful of what they write," he said.