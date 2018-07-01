Firefighter: We Saw Otedola Bridge Tanker Explosion From Our Office And Knew It Would Be Catastrophic

"It is the biggest assignment I’ve embarked on as a fireman. On that day, I sighted the flame right from our office at Alausa, Ikeja, and I knew it was going to be a catastrophic scene. I quickly alerted my colleagues and we got ourselves prepared; we didn’t need to wait for the public to notify us since we had seen it ourselves," he said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 01, 2018

A fire officer simply identified as Hassan has reacted to allegations by members of the public that the men of the Lagos State Fire Service arrived late to the scene of the tanker explosion at Otedola Bridge on lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

He described the tragedy as the biggest assignment he ever underwent as a fireman, saying he and his colleagues did not wait for the public to inform them because they had already seen the flames right from their office at Alausa, Ikeja, and knew at once that it would be "catastrophic".

Debunking claims it took them over 35 minutes to arrive the scene, he said it was very discouraging for people to accuse them of such a thing because it took them only seven minutes to get there. 

"It is the biggest assignment I’ve embarked on as a fireman. On that day, I sighted the flame right from our office at Alausa, Ikeja, and I knew it was going to be a catastrophic scene. I quickly alerted my colleagues and we got ourselves prepared; we didn’t need to wait for the public to notify us since we had seen it ourselves," he told Punch.

"However, on getting to the scene, members of the public started insulting us and some even threw stones at us. They accused us of coming late; meanwhile, it didn’t take us up to seven minutes to get there. We were the first firemen that were at the scene. That was very discouraging." 

Hassan also cleared the air on the actual number of casualties, saying: "The figure released is the correct one. The reason people think so is because of a video that circulated on social media which showed a bus with about seven people inside engulfed in flames. All the bodies that were recovered at the scene were lined out before they were evacuated. 

He added that government should give them comorehensive insurance because their jobs entails alot of risk and that "more sophisticated equipment should be provided and the public should assist us by giving accurate information and allowing us to work unhindered at fire scenes".

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Environment We'll Mitigate Things Of This Nature In Future, Ambode Says After Visiting Tanker Explosion Scene
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Environment Lawsuits Filed Against Shell For Niger Delta Oil Spills
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Environment Gas Flaring Kills 13 In Delta Communities
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Environment Poverty Within Opulence: Water Crisis At The Heart Of Nigeria’s Capital By Mercy Abang
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Environment Two Dead, Many Injured At Magodo Inferno
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Agriculture Ondo State Bans Activities Of Fulani Nomadic Herdsmen, Threatens To Arrest Defaulters
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Kwankwaso: PDP Will Defeat Buhari If It Picks Its Candidate From One Of The '3K States'
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Foreign Affairs Ministry Permanent Secretary, Civil Service Acting Chairman Plan To Embezzle Over N1bn With Promotion Exercise
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education Akeredolu's Wife: AAUA Students Are The Most Irresponsible I've Ever Seen In My Life
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Journalism Everything Is Wrong With Our Nation, Says Tambuwal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Nigeria’s Helmsman And His Herdsmen By ‘Fisayo Soyombo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS 'The IG Is A Thief' — Mobile Policemen Block Maiduguri-Kano Highway To Protest Seven Months Without Pay
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency REPORT: Herdsmen Have Been Renaming Plateau Villages Attacked And Conquered
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Exclusive How Akon And His Crew Talked Their Way Into Entering Nigeria Without Visa
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Military Soldiers' Friends/Families Affected As Military Issues Social Media Guidelines To Personnel
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections BREAKING: INEC Confirms Attempts To Clone PVCs And Sell Them Online
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku: I Never Stole Government Money… If I Did, Obasanjo Would Have Exposed Me
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption SERAP Opposes Buhari’s Plan To Share $322m Abacha Loot Among Poor Households
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad