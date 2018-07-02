‘APC Has Grossly Under-Performed’ — Saraki’s Chief of Staff Resigns From Ruling Party

“This has been a very difficult decision, to leave a party I helped to form and made my humble contributions to, to put in power. After three years, however, I need to say that the APC has grossly under-performed and has forfeited any claim to my loyalty and continue membership," he said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 02, 2018

Baba-Ahmed (left) with Yabuku Dogara

Mr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, Chief of Staff to Senate President Bukola Saraki, has announced his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the ruling party has grossly under-performed in its duties to the country.

Baba-Ahmed said this while speaking to newsmen in Kaduna on Monday.

The former interim Chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of the ruling party, who said the decision to leave was a difficult one but was made after consultation with the members of his faction, disclosed that he had forwarded his resignation letter to the party chairman of his ward.

“This statement is to inform the public of my resignation from APC. I have sent a formal letter to this effect to chairman of my ward,” he said.

“I do not believe in all conscience that it should be trusted and encouraged to continue to govern our great country beyond 2019. I am not leaving to join another party. This is my decision and mine alone. 

“It has nothing to do with the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki. It’s a decision taken after due consultations with Akida Group, a group that has predated my appointment as Chief of Staff to the President of the Senate.”

Baba-Ahmed added that he would remain active in the country’s politics, “as this is the main avenue for salvaging our nation from rising insecurity, poverty and divisions”.

SaharaReporters, New York

