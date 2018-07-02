After Protest, IGP Idris Directs CP To Relocate To Borno Over Policemen's Unpaid Allowance

The mobile policemen had protested on Monday morning, barricading the Maiduguri-Kano Highway and chanting offensive songs against the IGP. According to Edet Okon, a Deputy Superintendent of Police and Public Relations Officer of the Police in Borno State, the IGP has now ordered immediate resolution of the matter.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 02, 2018

Ibrahim Idris, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has drected the Commissioner of Police In-charge of Police Mobile Force to relocate to Borno State to resolve the non-payment of policemen's allowances for seven mnths.

The mobile policemen had protested on Monday morning, barricading the Maiduguri-Kano Highway and chanting offensive songs against the IGP. 

According to Edet Okon, a Deputy Superintendent of Police and Public Relations Officer of the Police in Borno State, the IGP has now ordered immediate resolution of the matter.

"Today being  02/07/18 at about 0630hrs, personnel of the Police Mobile Force on Special duty came to  Borno State Command Headquarters to inquire about the non-payment of their allowances for 5 months running," Okon said.

"The Police High Command is aware of their plight and liaising with appropriate Federal Govt agencies to address the situation. We are hopeful that since the 2018 budget has been signed by the presidency, the allowances will be paid soon. 

"Meanwhile efforts by officers of the command yielded results as the situation was brought under control. Members of the public are therefore encouraged to go about their lawful activities without any fear or apprehension. 

"The IGP has consequently directed the Commissioner of Police In-charge Police Mobile Force to relocate to Borno State and address the situation. The Borno State Government has also intervened and pledged to assist to better the condition of the visiting PMF personnel.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS 'The IG Is A Thief' — Mobile Policemen Block Maiduguri-Kano Highway To Protest Seven Months Without Pay
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police 23 Corpses Found By Police In Zamfara — But No One Knows Where They're From
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency CLOSE-UP: Who Is Bala Ciroma, The Criminal Investigator 'From EFCC' Appointed To Restore Peace To Plateau?
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Police How Imohimi Edgal, Lagos Police Commissioner, 'Paraded Innocent Man' As Cultist
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Okowa Sacks 568 Workers Without Entitlements, Demotes Others Promoted By His Predecessor
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Buhari Meets With State Governors Tomorrow, As Unpaid Worker Crisis Worsens
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Kwankwaso: PDP Will Defeat Buhari If It Picks Its Candidate From One Of The '3K States'
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Foreign Affairs Ministry Permanent Secretary, Civil Service Acting Chairman Plan To Embezzle Over N1bn With Promotion Exercise
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education Akeredolu's Wife: AAUA Students Are The Most Irresponsible I've Ever Seen In My Life
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Journalism Everything Is Wrong With Our Nation, Says Tambuwal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Nigeria’s Helmsman And His Herdsmen By ‘Fisayo Soyombo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS 'The IG Is A Thief' — Mobile Policemen Block Maiduguri-Kano Highway To Protest Seven Months Without Pay
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency REPORT: Herdsmen Have Been Renaming Plateau Villages Attacked And Conquered
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Exclusive How Akon And His Crew Talked Their Way Into Entering Nigeria Without Visa
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Military Soldiers' Friends/Families Affected As Military Issues Social Media Guidelines To Personnel
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections BREAKING: INEC Confirms Attempts To Clone PVCs And Sell Them Online
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku: I Never Stole Government Money… If I Did, Obasanjo Would Have Exposed Me
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption SERAP Opposes Buhari’s Plan To Share $322m Abacha Loot Among Poor Households
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad