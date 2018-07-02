After Protest, IGP Idris Directs CP To Relocate To Borno Over Policemen's Unpaid Allowance

Ibrahim Idris, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has drected the Commissioner of Police In-charge of Police Mobile Force to relocate to Borno State to resolve the non-payment of policemen's allowances for seven mnths.

The mobile policemen had protested on Monday morning, barricading the Maiduguri-Kano Highway and chanting offensive songs against the IGP.

According to Edet Okon, a Deputy Superintendent of Police and Public Relations Officer of the Police in Borno State, the IGP has now ordered immediate resolution of the matter.

"Today being 02/07/18 at about 0630hrs, personnel of the Police Mobile Force on Special duty came to Borno State Command Headquarters to inquire about the non-payment of their allowances for 5 months running," Okon said.

"The Police High Command is aware of their plight and liaising with appropriate Federal Govt agencies to address the situation. We are hopeful that since the 2018 budget has been signed by the presidency, the allowances will be paid soon.

"Meanwhile efforts by officers of the command yielded results as the situation was brought under control. Members of the public are therefore encouraged to go about their lawful activities without any fear or apprehension.

"The IGP has consequently directed the Commissioner of Police In-charge Police Mobile Force to relocate to Borno State and address the situation. The Borno State Government has also intervened and pledged to assist to better the condition of the visiting PMF personnel.