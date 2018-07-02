'The IG Is A Thief' — Mobile Policemen Block Maiduguri-Kano Highway To Protest Seven Months Without Pay

Hundreds of mobile policeman on Monday disrupted social economic activities in Maiduguri, capital of Borno State, while protesting against the non-payment of their allowances for seven months.

According to the aggrieved corps, who blocked the Maiduguri-Kano Highway, Ibrahim idris, Inspector General of Police (IGP), has been "selling promotion to those who have connections".

They sang songs of rebellion, chanting 'IG is corrupt!' 'IG is a thief!' 'Where are our allowances?' 'Buhari is a good man but IG has eaten our allowances!' 'Buhari must hear this!'

Saharareporters reports that all the public schools around the Borno Police Command were forced to join their protests, abandoning their academic activities. The schools include Ramat Polytechnic, Government College, Sir Kashim Ibrahim College of Education and Umar Mustapha Arabic College.

The leader of aggrieved corps, who asked not to be named, told Saharareporters that many could no longer perform their duties as fathers.

"We have about 50 squadrons here, we are all visiting mobile policemen. Can you imagine that we have not been paid our allowances for seven months? Some of our personnel here lost their children simply because they could not afford health services.

"Just go inside the commands, you would see where some of our personnel have been sleeping for months. They brought us here for special service but we have subjected to slavery here. Soldiers are receiving their monthly allowances plus three meals per day, but we don't enjoy such. We demand explanations."

They lamented that since their arrival in Borno, they had been subjected to inhumane treatment by IGP Idris.

They called on President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the IGP for its role in the corruption and backdoor promotion in the command.

"We want President to know our plight and address it," another policeman said. "We also want the President to investigate those who are buying promotion and it should be reversed."

Responding to inquiries, Damian Chukwu, Borno State Commissioner of Police, said the delay in the signing of the 2018 budget was responsible for it. He added that the Police hierarchy was aware of the problem and was working to find a solution.