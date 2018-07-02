There Were No Farmer-Herder Clashes When I Was Governor, Fayemi Boasts

"On the issue of Fulani herdsmen taking over Ekiti Land. During my first term security checks were put in place in the grazing communities. From 2010 to 2014, there were no clashes in Ekiti State. There was harmony in the communities. #Fulani,” he tweeted.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 02, 2018

Ekiti state governorship aspirant, Mr. Kayode  Fayemi, has boasted that their was no clash between farmers and herdsmen in the state during his first term as Governor of the state. 

The former Minister of Solid Minerals Development, who is contesting as candidate of the the All Progressives Congressive (APC), said he put appropriate checks in place in grazing communities to ensure peace. 

"On the issue of Fulani herdsmen taking over Ekiti Land. During my first term security checks were put in place in the grazing communities. From 2010 to 2014, there were no clashes in Ekiti State. There was harmony in the communities. #Fulani,” he tweeted. 

The gubernitorial election in the state is scheduled to hold on July 14. 

Incumbent Governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose, is a known critic of open grazing by herdsmen, with the state long adpting an anti-open grazing law.

Herdsmen recently attacked on three local government areas of of Plateau State, killing more than 100. SaharaReporters reported on Sunday that they had also been renaming captured communities.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Kwankwaso: PDP Will Defeat Buhari If It Picks Its Candidate From One Of The '3K States'
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Education Akeredolu's Wife: AAUA Students Are The Most Irresponsible I've Ever Seen In My Life
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Journalism Everything Is Wrong With Our Nation, Says Tambuwal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics ‘APC Has Grossly Under-Performed’ — Saraki’s Chief of Staff Resigns From Ruling Party
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku: I Never Stole Government Money… If I Did, Obasanjo Would Have Exposed Me
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections BREAKING: INEC Confirms Attempts To Clone PVCs And Sell Them Online
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Foreign Affairs Ministry Permanent Secretary, Civil Service Acting Chairman Plan To Embezzle Over N1bn With Promotion Exercise
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections Kwankwaso: PDP Will Defeat Buhari If It Picks Its Candidate From One Of The '3K States'
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Education Akeredolu's Wife: AAUA Students Are The Most Irresponsible I've Ever Seen In My Life
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS 'The IG Is A Thief' — Mobile Policemen Block Maiduguri-Kano Highway To Protest Seven Months Without Pay
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria’s Helmsman And His Herdsmen By ‘Fisayo Soyombo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Journalism Everything Is Wrong With Our Nation, Says Tambuwal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics ‘APC Has Grossly Under-Performed’ — Saraki’s Chief of Staff Resigns From Ruling Party
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency REPORT: Herdsmen Have Been Renaming Plateau Villages Attacked And Conquered
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS After Protest, IGP Idris Directs CP To Relocate To Borno Over Policemen's Unpaid Allowance
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Military Soldiers' Friends/Families Affected As Military Issues Social Media Guidelines To Personnel
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Sports 'I Don't Want To Land In Kuje Prison', Says Dalung As He Asks Pinnick To Vacate NFF For Giwa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Sahara Reporters BREAKING: Wakil, Former Minister, Remanded In EFCC Detention For ‘Laundering N450m’
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad