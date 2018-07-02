There Were No Farmer-Herder Clashes When I Was Governor, Fayemi Boasts

Ekiti state governorship aspirant, Mr. Kayode Fayemi, has boasted that their was no clash between farmers and herdsmen in the state during his first term as Governor of the state.

The former Minister of Solid Minerals Development, who is contesting as candidate of the the All Progressives Congressive (APC), said he put appropriate checks in place in grazing communities to ensure peace.

"On the issue of Fulani herdsmen taking over Ekiti Land. During my first term security checks were put in place in the grazing communities. From 2010 to 2014, there were no clashes in Ekiti State. There was harmony in the communities. #Fulani,” he tweeted.

The gubernitorial election in the state is scheduled to hold on July 14.

Incumbent Governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose, is a known critic of open grazing by herdsmen, with the state long adpting an anti-open grazing law.

Herdsmen recently attacked on three local government areas of of Plateau State, killing more than 100. SaharaReporters reported on Sunday that they had also been renaming captured communities.