For The Umpteenth Time, Court Grants Dasuki Bail... Says Detention By DSS Illegal

Justice Ojukwu ruled that the Federal Government’s contention that Dasuki was being kept in custody on the grounds of his alleged threat to national security and his alleged ongoing investigation for money laundering did not warrant “abrogating his right”.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 02, 2018

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail in the sum of N200 million to Sambo Dasuki, former National Security Adviser, who has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since 2015

Granting Dasuki bail on Monday, the Judge said that his detention since December 2015 was a violation of his right to liberty.

Rejecting Dasuki’s prayer for N5bn damages, Justice Ojukwu granted him bail in the sum of N200m with two sureties who must either be a civil servant of Grade Level 16 at the minimum in the Federal Civil Service or private citizens, who have landed properties in the municipal areas of Abuja.

Justice Ojukwu directed that  the DSS could only invite the ex-NSA boss for interview between the hours of 9am and 6pm on working days, if there was need for further questioning.

This is not the first or second time Dasuki has been granted bail by a court, and comes a year and nine months after the Economic Community of West African States Court of Justice ordered his release from illegal custody, in October 2016; a judgement that the DSS had not obeyed.

SaharaReporters, New York

