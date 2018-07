Seven policemen have been killed by armed men at Galadimawa Junction, just off the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport road in Abuja.

According to Premium Times, Mr. Sadiq Bello, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Commissioner, confirmed the incident.

However, Bello did not give details of the incident.

Instead, he said Anjuguri Manzah, the FCT police spokesperson, will provide further details to the press shortly.