Two Bayelsa Corps Members Die In Tricycle Accident Just After Completing Final Clearance

Two National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members have lost their lives after they were involved in a fatal accident in Swali, a suburb of Yenagoa, capital of Bayelsa State.

Four corpms members in all were involved in the tragedy while returning from the state secretariat of NYSC in Yenagoa on Monday.

The victims, identified as Adejina Victor Omofopa Godwin, Obieze Chukwuemeka and Alaromi Olumide, left Koluama 2, the place of their primary assignment in Southern Ijaw Local Government Council Area, for the state capital in Yenagoa to undertake their clearance at the NYSC office.

Confirming the incident, Ikechukwu Igwe, Corps Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bayelsa State, said: “Five persons were involved in the accident; two died instantly while three others were injured and are receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa.

"it was also a case of overloading and dangerous overtaking, which resulted in a tricycle running into a stationary truck."

It was gathered that after concluding their clearance, the corps members boarded a tricycle to a waterside, from where they would board a boat to Koluama.

Loto Omolayo, the State Coordinator of NYSC, said corp members all over the state were saddened by the tragedy.

"Four corps Members serving in Bayelsa were involved in an accident at Swali Bridge in Yenagoa and were immediately rushed to the Federal Medical Centre," she said.

"The tricycle they boarded was hit by a tipper and unfortunately, two of the corps members died as a result of injuries sustained during the accident, while two are being treated by a team of competent consultants at the FMC.

"The NYSC Family is saddened by this sudden loss. We have also informed and commiserated with the families on this unfortunate incident. We pray for the repose of the souls of the dead and quick recovery of the injured corps Members."