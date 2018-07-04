Falana Sues DSS, Demands N200m Compensation Over ‘Illegal’ Detention Of Journalist Jones Abiri

the suit, which was filed on Tuesday, sought among other prayers an order directing the DSS to pay the journalist N200m in damages for the illegal violation of his fundamental rights.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 04, 2018

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana has filed a fundamental human rights enforcement suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja on behalf of Jones Abiri, a journalist who has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSSS) since June 2016, without charge.

According to Punch, the suit, which was filed on Tuesday, sought among other prayers an order directing the DSS to pay the journalist N200m in damages for the illegal violation of his fundamental rights.
 
The suit prayed for a declaration that Abiri’s detention in Abuja without access to his family members, friends and medical doctors since his arrest on July 21, 2016 “is illegal and unconstitutional”.

Falana argued that the detention violates the applicant’s fundamental rights, including his rights to personal liberty, dignity of person, fair hearing, health and association, and freedom of association.

He also contended that Abiri’s rights, which were violated by the DSS, are guaranteed by sections 34, 35 and 40 of the Constitution as well as Articles 11 and 16 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act.

A litigation clerk in Falana’s law firm, Paul Ochayi, said in an affidavit filed in support of the suit that Abiri was arrested without warrant by “the armed agents” of the DSS in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on July 21, 2016.

“There is no court order which authorised the detention of the applicant… and the agency has not charged the applicant to any court”, the affidavit added.

The supporting affidavit also stated: “That the respondent’s agents brought the applicant from Yenogoa to Abuja on July 21, 2016 and have since then held him incommunicado.

“That the respondent has failed to charge the applicant with any offence.”

It also said that Abiri who has aged parents, wife and children has not committed any offence known to law to warrant his “continuous, unwarranted and illegal detention”.

The matter has not been assigned to a judge yet.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Delta APC Crisis Deepens As Court Restrains Oshiomhole From Recognising Ogboru/Omo-Agege Faction
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Patience Jonathan's Companies Lose Application To Change Plea In $15.5m Fraud Trial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Jonathan's Cousin Azibaola Fails In Bid To Stop EFCC From Prosecuting Him Over '$40m Fraud'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Court Grants Jonathan's Yobe Campaign Coordinator Bail In N229m Fraud Trial
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Ondo PDP Chairman Remanded In Prison Over 'N500m 2015 Election Fraud'
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Corruption Amosu, Former Chief Of Air Staff, Forfeits 'Corruptly-Obtained' N2.2bn To FG
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Arts Macron Meets Olamilekan, The 11-Year-Old Boy Who Drew Him Within Two Hours
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Armed Attackers 'Kill' Seven Policemen In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Energy Nigerians Have More Electricity Than They Can Consume, Says Garba Shehu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency ‘I Have No Apologies’ — TheNation Reporter Insists Miyetti Allah’s Danladi Ciroma Is Lying
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Soldiers Arrest 21 'Involved' In Plateau Killings And Reprisals
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME REPORT: Senate Could Suspend Omo-Agege For 180 Days Over Mace Theft
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Entertainment Macron: How I Discovered Lagos And The Afrika Shrine In 2002
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International Lagos Excited As Macron Becomes First President To Visit Fela's Afrika Shrine
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Talent Vs Hard Work — Lessons From Olamilekan, The 11-Year-Old Who is Macron’s Newfound Friend By Mide Ayeni
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria’s Helmsman And His Herdsmen By ‘Fisayo Soyombo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Travel Tragedy Averted, Traffic Diverted As Tanker Spills Petrol At Iyana-Ipaja
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion In Defence Of The Fulani In Our Midst By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad