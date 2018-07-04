INEC Commissioner Tells Fayose: It's Impossible For One Individual To Rig An Election

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 04, 2018

Amina Zakari, the INEC Commissioner in charge of Election Operation and Logistics, says it is impossible for one individual to rig an election involcing over 20,000 personnel.

Zakari said this on Tuesday during a pre-election workshop training for electoral officers in Ado, in response to claims by Governor Ayodele Fayose that she had been hired by the APC candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to rig the election in favour of APC. 

She challenged the Governor and the Peoples Democratic Party to back their allegations with evidence, saying it is impossible for an individual to rig an election. 

"They should prove that beyond reasonable doubt. I doubt it if an individual can rig an election when there are over 20,000 personnel to conduct the election," she said.  

"They should back their allegation with fact and figures. We (INEC) have nothing to hide. I see no reason why INEC would want to go back to bad old days. We are moving for forward ever and we remain focused to ensure a credible election for Nigeria." 

Zakari said the workshop would review work done so far and to expose officials to new ideas, processes and approach to a successful election conduct. 

"The workshop is to ensure proper preparations for the election. This is practice over the years; it is to ensure there is no gap between policies and implementation," she said.  

"It is to aid direct interaction with departments that initiate policies and to collect ideas that will help in reshaping policies and procedure. I have no doubt that this will be well-organised and it will be adjudged as the most successful election ever conducted."

Also speaking at the workshop, Mr. Solomon Atoyebi, the National Commissioner of INEC in charge of Ekiti, Osun and Oyo states, said there would be no room for failure among its staff in the governorship election slated for July 14.

Mr. Soyebi said the electoral body is prepared enough to confront all the challenges that may arise during the conduct of the exercise.  

He explained that the electoral body had already met with the political parties in the state, and guaranteed a transparent and hitch-free poll.  

"There will be no room for excuses. Any Local Government where this does not happen, the EO will be responsible" he said.

"You must share responsibilities with your assistants to avoid one-man show. You must also watch your utterances so as to safeguard the integrity of the exercise."

