Macron: How I Discovered Lagos And The Afrika Shrine In 2002

“I discovered Nigeria and a lot of my friends are here. I discovered Nigeria and I discovered Lagos and I discovered the shrine,” he said in quotes released by Habib Haruna, Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Governor. “This place is an iconic place and it is a place where the best of music is given. I have to say my main memories about this place are friends, proud people, proud of their culture, proud of their art and music. I have a very different view of Africa than a lot of other people in Europe.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 04, 2018

Emmanuel Macron, President of France, on Tuesday night made a historic visit to the New Afrika Shrine in Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos, home of late Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti, describing it as an iconic centre for the propagation of African culture, strength and music.

While attending an event tagged ‘Celebration of African Culture’, to inaugurate the African Cultural Season 2020, Macron recalled how he “discovered” Nigeria, Lagos and the shrine.

He said he was glad to be back to the Afrika Shrine, adding that he still holds fond memories of the place since his first visit back in 2002.

“I discovered Nigeria and a lot of my friends are here. I discovered Nigeria and I discovered Lagos and I discovered the shrine,” he said in quotes released by Habib Haruna, Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Governor.

“This place is an iconic place and it is a place where the best of music is given. I have to say my main memories about this place are friends, proud people, proud of their culture, proud of their art and music. I have a very different view of Africa than a lot of other people in Europe.”

Macron stressed the need for Africa and Europe, especially Frances to build a new commonality, adding that “this new commonality is not based on what is important for Europeans but what is important for Africa, about their culture, how they build their culture and promote the culture and which places are important for them about their culture”. 

“Being here, I do recognize their culture and respect their views. This place is important for Africa and their culture and that is why I am here,” he said.

He also disclosed plans to host the African Cultural Season 2020 in France, which he said, would be about promoting African culture in Europe, adding that the event would be for Africa and by African artistes.

“It will include people with fashion, African movies, new generation of artistes will be coming from Africa and it will be organized by them to show Europe and France the real culture of Africa,” he said.

“The event will be financed by African leaders. It will not be sponsored by France or European businesses, but by African businesses, it is brand new. This season is a unique one and it will be the new face of Africa in Europe organize by Africans, providing what you like and what you have here.”

Macron also attended the official unveiling of Alliance Francaise, a French Cultural Centre in Lagos, on Wednesday, which he said is part of the measures to scale up the relationship between France and Nigeria. 

Specifically offering the commitment of the government and people of France to development of infrastructural projects in Lagos, he said: “Thanks very much for being here; thanks very much for making this possible and to Mr Governor, we spoke yesterday and this morning together in the car… going to shrine together yesterday and going to French Alliance now. 

“It’s much more quiet, much more calm and reasonable but at the end of the day, I think both of us did share the same views that we can do tremendous things together.
“Your state, Lagos, is one of the main challenges of not just Nigeria but the whole of Africa. I mean, this huge city, there is tremendous challenge about how to make people live together in peace, in a better place, and I want France to be part of this story and I do want my country and my people to be part of this experience. 

“It means belonging to same values, sharing cultures, languages, literatures, music, movies, building together projects, having common economic projects and so on, and this eco system will be not just possible but stronger staying in this place.”

While welcoming Macron earlier, Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, expressed optimism that the historic visit would go a long way to break any barriers between Nigeria and France as well as foster greater collaboration for economic, social and cultural growth.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Lagos State, I welcome His Excellency, President Emmanuel Macron, President of France, to the commercial and cultural capital of Nigeria and indeed West Africa,” he said.

“We are delighted and honoured to be hosting a President of one of the world’s superpowers; a permanent member of the United Nation’s Security Council with veto rights, a prominent member of the G8 and the World Trade Organisation and a champion of Global Climate Change.

“With the exceptional characteristics of our state as the most populous, vibrant and indeed the fifth richest economy on the African continent, Lagos is the undeniable destination for business and pleasure in Africa. The new Lagos experience is being enhanced daily as we continue to create an enduring infrastructural and security architecture for the business of tourism and cultural arts to thrive. This also creates a platform for our local talents to feel a sense of belonging and encouragement.

“Mr. President, this momentous state visit shall signal the dawn of a new era between France and Nigeria, especially for the myriad of talents that have made Lagos their home.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International Lagos Excited As Macron Becomes First President To Visit Fela's Afrika Shrine
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Arts Macron Meets Olamilekan, The 11-Year-Old Boy Who Drew Him Within Two Hours
0 Comments
24 Minutes Ago
Christianity Property Dispute: US Court Rules In favour Of MFM Over Breakaway Pastors
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Exclusive How Akon And His Crew Talked Their Way Into Entering Nigeria Without Visa
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
International Nigeria Visa Free Agreement: Things To Know About Ecuador
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Finance BREAKING: World Bank Approves $2.1bn Loan For Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Energy Nigerians Have More Electricity Than They Can Consume, Says Garba Shehu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Armed Attackers 'Kill' Seven Policemen In Abuja
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
International Lagos Excited As Macron Becomes First President To Visit Fela's Afrika Shrine
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insurgency ‘I Have No Apologies’ — TheNation Reporter Insists Miyetti Allah’s Danladi Ciroma Is Lying
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Soldiers Arrest 21 'Involved' In Plateau Killings And Reprisals
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS 'The IG Is A Thief' — Mobile Policemen Block Maiduguri-Kano Highway To Protest Seven Months Without Pay
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Nigeria’s Helmsman And His Herdsmen By ‘Fisayo Soyombo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion In Defence Of The Fulani In Our Midst By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Sports Crisis Brews In NFF As Pinnick Rejects Sports Minister's Directive To Quit For Giwa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Patience Jonathan's Companies Lose Application To Change Plea In $15.5m Fraud Trial
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption INVESTIGATION: How Ministry Of Water Resources Listed N3.85b Uncompleted Ugboha Water Project As Buhari’s Achievement
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS After Protest, IGP Idris Directs CP To Relocate To Borno Over Policemen's Unpaid Allowance
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad