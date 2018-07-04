Macron Meets Olamilekan, The 11-Year-Old Boy Who Drew Him Within Two Hours

The boy, who dreams of becoming like Caprese Michelangelo — an Italian sculptor, painter, architect and poet of the High Renaissance who lived from March 1475 to February 1564 — impressed the French President with his art.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 04, 2018

Emmanuel macron, President of France, on Tuesday night at the Afrika Shrine met Kareem Olamilekan, an 11-year-old boy who made a drawing of him under two hours.

The boy, who dreams of becoming like Caprese Michelangelo — an Italian sculptor, painter, architect and poet of the High Renaissance who lived from March 1475 to February 1564 — impressed the French President with his art.

Macron is currently ona  visit to Africa. On Tuesday, he was hosted by the Lagos State Government at the Afrika Shrine — a treat he so enjoyed that he took to his official Instagram handle to express his delight.

Apparanetly, liked Olamilekan's drawing, as he posted a video of him receiving the portrait with the caption: “Very touched. Congratulations to this young boy!"

