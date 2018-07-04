Macron Meets Olamilekan, The 11-Year-Old Boy Who Drew Him Within Two Hours

Emmanuel macron, President of France, on Tuesday night at the Afrika Shrine met Kareem Olamilekan, an 11-year-old boy who made a drawing of him under two hours.

The boy, who dreams of becoming like Caprese Michelangelo — an Italian sculptor, painter, architect and poet of the High Renaissance who lived from March 1475 to February 1564 — impressed the French President with his art.

Macron is currently ona visit to Africa. On Tuesday, he was hosted by the Lagos State Government at the Afrika Shrine — a treat he so enjoyed that he took to his official Instagram handle to express his delight.

Apparanetly, liked Olamilekan's drawing, as he posted a video of him receiving the portrait with the caption: “Very touched. Congratulations to this young boy!"