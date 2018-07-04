MURIC: Buhari Had The Chance But Never Stole A Kobo... He Is Simply A Living Legend

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), an Islamic Group, has described President Muhammad Buhari as "a living legend".

It therefore vowed to continue supporting him.

In a statement released on Wednesday by Professor Ishaq Akintola, its Director, MURIC said that the President has its support because of his integrity, prudence and simplicity.

“It is not about any close relationship or acquaintance. It is Buhari’s integrity that warms our heart. We marvel at his prudence, his simplicity and his altruism. He is simply a living legend," read the statement.

“These are the qualities which we cherish in Buhari. His political party does not matter to us. Some Nigerians are not being honest. All of us have been complaining for a long time that the problem with Nigeria is leadership. We accused our leaders of greed, avarice and selfishness. But today we have a leader who loves Nigeria more than himself but then we want to start listening to looters.

“A former military governor, former military head of state and former chairman Petroleum Task Force (PTF) who refused to steal one kobo. We have a man who, in spite of all the chances he had to steal, he has no fleet of cars, no private estates within the country, he has no foreign account, no houses in London, New York or any foreign land."

Akintola observed that Nigerians have been complaining for long that corrupt leaders always got away with their loot, but these days, there is a President to whom transparency, probity and accountability are uppermost.

“Our support for this administration is driven by patriotism and good governance but not based on religion. If the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo who is a Christian clergy contests election tomorrow we will support him because he shares the same vision with the President," he said.

“Wole Soyinka and Femi Falana are Christians. We will not hesitate to rally behind them tomorrow if they vie for leadership positions. We would have given all our energy to support Tai Solarin, Dr. Beko Ransome Kuti, Chima Ubani and Ken Saro Wiwa who were all Christians had they contested for the post of president in their lifetime.

“As religious leaders, we are speaking up to guide politicians because things may go wrong if we keep quiet, we will never give up on Nigeria. We will never surrender this country to kleptomaniacs and blood merchants no matter the amount of blackmail.

“This struggle is towards a better future for Nigerian youth, Nigerian children and generations yet unborn. Posterity will judge us.”

He urged Muslims not to shy away from politics, saying politics determines whether the roads will be good or not. He also lamented that some politicians were earning N29 million monthly while poor workers were not getting N18,000 minimum wage when due.

“The International Monetary Fund revealed in 1999 that one percent of our population enjoys 85 percent of the wealth, leaving the remaining 99 percent of the population to struggle before having access to the remaining 15 percent of Nigeria’s wealth,' he said.

“That is why facilities cannot go round. That is why we have falling school walls. That is why public hospitals are glorified mortuaries."