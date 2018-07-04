REPORT: Senate Could Suspend Omo-Agege For 180 Days Over Mace Theft

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 04, 2018

The ad hoc committee set up by the National Assembly to investigate the April 18 snatching of the mace from the Senate has finished it work and is set to present its report to the legislature. 

The mace of the NationalAssembly was snatched on April 18 by hoodlums allegedly loyal to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, but it was found days later under a flyover at the Abuja City Gate. The court had since overturned the suspension of Senator Omo-Agege.

According to TheNation, a source close to the committee said the committee, headed by Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, lawmaker from Kebbi South, and Betty Apiafi, a rep from Ahoada-East/Abua/Odual Consituency,has indicted Omo-Agege, a Delta Central lawmaker.

The source said that the committee was seeking the suspension of the lawmaker, who was on suspension when the mace was stolen. The newspaper said the panel may be basing its recommendation on relevant potions of the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges)  Act,  2017. 

The source said: “Contrary to a recent court pronouncement that the National Assembly has no power to suspend its members, the committee was convinced that Omo-Agege had breached sections of the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges)  Act,  2017. Section 14(2) of the Act states: 'Where a member commits a contempt of the Legislative House, the Legislative House may by resolution reprimand such person or suspend him from service of the Legislative House, without pay, for such a period as may be determined by the House, but not to the end of a legislative session.' Section 15 states: 'A suspended member of the Legislative House under Section 14(2) of this Act,  shall not enter or remain within the chamber or its precincts while the suspension remains in force.'

The source continued: “After an extensive investigation and questioning of different security agencies and staff of the National Assembly, the committee allegedly found a glaring connection between the senator’s appearance on the said date and the disappearance of the Senate mace and therefore may be asking for a 180 days suspension for him.”

SaharaReporters, New York

