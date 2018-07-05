After Being 'Inundated With Phone Calls And Text Messages', Alao-Akala Joins Oyo Governorship Race

Former Governor of Oyo state, Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala, has declared his intention to contest the state governorship election in 2019, under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The one-time Governor of the state disclosed this on Wednesday while addressing his supporters who visited his Ibadan residence.

Akala explained that his decision to contest again was influenced by unending phone calls and text messages from people from the various groups and zones in the state asking him to come out again.

Pointing that the political arena has been overtaken by intense politicking by aspirants wanting to take over form the Abiola Ajimobi administration, Akala said: “In the past few months, the political arena in Oyo state has been agog with intense politicking by governorship aspirants jostling to occupy the Agodi Government House.

"When I had the privilege of occupying that office several years ago, I endeavoured to put smiles on the faces of the people of the pace-setter state within the available resources.

“I make bold to say emphatically and unequivocally that my laudable accomplishments in virtually all sectors speak volumes and have, without mincing words, had earned me the sobriquet of “OYATO GOVERNOR.

“Patriotic people of Oyo state for quite some time now, I have been inundated with telephone calls, text messages from well-meaning citizens and subjected to intense pressures by Destiny Group, corporate bodies, political associates and friends alike to stage a comeback to the governorship seat of our dear state.

“Consequently, with all sense of responsibility and with a view to consolidating and surpass the achievements recorded so far by Governor Abiola Ajimobi towards making Oyo State better, I Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala having communed with my Creator, the Almighty God, my immediate family and due consultations with the critical stakeholders, do solemnly offer myself to contest for the Governorship Seat of Oyo state come 2019. So help me God.”

Thanking his supporters for the support and unwavering commitment Akala said “Finally, I wish to express my heartfelt appreciation to my numerous supporters across the 33 Local Government Areas of the state particularly the Destiny Group. I salute their courage and unwavering commitment to this project. I shall always be grateful to yo all. Let us therefore continue to move forward in our collective dreams to build a united, peaceful, politically stable, economically viable and better Oyo state”.

Alao Akala however promised to consolidate and build on the achievements of the sitting Governor Senator Abiola Ajimobi if elected.