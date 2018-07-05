BREAKING: Buhari Holds Emergency Meeting With Three APC Governors

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 05, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a meeting with three All Progressives Congress (APC) governors.

The meeting comes hours after Buhari’s former ally Buba Galadima, former National Secretary of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), led some members of the APC to form a faction named as the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), on the argument that the ruling party has been “a monumental disaster, worse than the government it replaced” — that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). 

The governors meeting with Buhari at the villa are Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State and Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State 

 

