Court Orders EFCC To Produce Innoson Motor’s Boss To Answer '419' Charges

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 05, 2018

A Lagos Special Offences Court sitting at Ikeja has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to produce Mr. Innocent Chukwuma, Chairman of Innosson Motors Limited, in court for arraignment.

Justice Olusola Williams said that the order became necessary due to the absence of Chukwuma, who was scheduled to be arraigned before her over an alleged forgery charge against him by the EFCC.

Chukwuma and Innoson Motors Nigeria Ltd were to be arraigned on a four-count charge of conspiracy to obtain property by false pretences, obtaining property by false pretences, stealing and forgery in a transaction with Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB).

EFCC alleged that the defendants, with intent to defraud; conspired to obtain, by false pretenses, containers of the motorcycle, spare parts and raw materials, property of GTB from Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd, Apapa, Lagos.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 1(1)(b), 1(3), and 8(a) of the Advanced Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2016 and Sections 309(9), 388, 465 and 467(1)(j) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Lagos State 2003.

Thursday was the sixth time Chukwuma had absented himself from court after he had refused to appear before Justice Mojisola Dada of a Special Offence Court, Ikeja.

In her ruling, Justice Williams said: “I believe it is the job of the prosecution to bring the defendant to court because they are the Executives. Thereafter, she adjourned the matter till October 10, 2018, for arraignment.

