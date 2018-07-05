With Locally-Made Guns, 'Herdsmen Kill' Woman, Four Others In Adamawa

“Herdsmen armed with locally made guns attacked Kola, killed a woman and four other men burnt down seven houses," he said. "Two other victims, a woman and a man, sustained gun wounds."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 05, 2018

At least five people, including a woman, have been killed in an invasion of a sleepy community in Guyuk Local Government Area of Adamawa State by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

Confirming the incident, Othman Abubakar, Public Relations Officer of the Police in the state, said security agents were on top of the situation.

“Herdsmen armed with locally made guns attacked Kola, killed a woman and four other men burnt down seven houses," he said. "Two other victims, a woman and a man, sustained gun wounds."

Narrating the reaction of the military to the attack on the community was a military source who said soldiers were drafted by the state Brigade Commander, Brigadier General BA Mohammed, to go after the gunmen. He said three of them were subsequently shot dead while four others were arrested.

A witness said women who could not locate their wards were seen wailing uncontrollably because the attack took place around 2am while the village was asleep and many ran to different locations in confusion.

Some of the villagers fled to the mountains while houses were seen burning from the attack.

The Adamawa attack comes a little less than two weeks after suspected herdsmen raised three local governments in Plateau State, killing over 100 people.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME REPORT: Senate Could Suspend Omo-Agege For 180 Days Over Mace Theft
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insurgency ‘I Have No Apologies’ — TheNation Reporter Insists Miyetti Allah’s Danladi Ciroma Is Lying
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Nigeria’s Helmsman And His Herdsmen By ‘Fisayo Soyombo
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Armed Attackers 'Kill' Seven Policemen In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Blood And Fire, How June Made Nigerians Sad
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Patience Jonathan's Companies Lose Application To Change Plea In $15.5m Fraud Trial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari's Old Ally Named Chairman As Breakaway APC Faction Emerges
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Holds Emergency Meeting With Three APC Governors
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics ‘APC Has Been A Monumental Disaster, Worse Than PDP’ — R-APC Explains Why it Broke Out Of Ruling Party
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Arts Macron Meets Olamilekan, The 11-Year-Old Boy Who Drew Him Within Two Hours
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment Macron: How I Discovered Lagos And The Afrika Shrine In 2002
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM AAUA Students Give Akeredolu's Wife Seven Days To Apologise For ‘Most Irresponsible’ Comment
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME REPORT: Senate Could Suspend Omo-Agege For 180 Days Over Mace Theft
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Opinion Talent Vs Hard Work — Lessons From Olamilekan, The 11-Year-Old Who is Macron’s Newfound Friend By Mide Ayeni
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Adamu Ciroma, Ex-CBN Governor And Ex-Finance Minister, Dies At 84
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion The Shambles Under Governor Ben Ayade By Elias Ozikpu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 'Slap', Raised Voices As Governor Okowa's Brother, Delta SSG Brawl Over Untreated File
0 Comments
Elections After Being 'Inundated With Phone Calls And Text Messages', Alao-Akala Joins Oyo Governorship Race
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad