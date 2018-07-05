With Locally-Made Guns, 'Herdsmen Kill' Woman, Four Others In Adamawa

At least five people, including a woman, have been killed in an invasion of a sleepy community in Guyuk Local Government Area of Adamawa State by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

Confirming the incident, Othman Abubakar, Public Relations Officer of the Police in the state, said security agents were on top of the situation.

“Herdsmen armed with locally made guns attacked Kola, killed a woman and four other men burnt down seven houses," he said. "Two other victims, a woman and a man, sustained gun wounds."

Narrating the reaction of the military to the attack on the community was a military source who said soldiers were drafted by the state Brigade Commander, Brigadier General BA Mohammed, to go after the gunmen. He said three of them were subsequently shot dead while four others were arrested.

A witness said women who could not locate their wards were seen wailing uncontrollably because the attack took place around 2am while the village was asleep and many ran to different locations in confusion.

Some of the villagers fled to the mountains while houses were seen burning from the attack.

The Adamawa attack comes a little less than two weeks after suspected herdsmen raised three local governments in Plateau State, killing over 100 people.