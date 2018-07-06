BREAKING: Police Dismiss Officer Who Killed Corps Member In Abuja

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 06, 2018

Inspector Benjamin Peters, the policeman who shot and killed National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member Angela Igwetu in Abuja on Wednesday, has been dismissed from the Force and arraigned in court over the incident.

According to Sadiq Bello, Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), who briefed journalists in Abuja on Friday, Peters is currently on remand awaiting commencement of trial.

He said that Peters should not have shot at the car, adding that his claim that the girl was shouting for help was insufficient ground to fire his weapon.

Bello explained that the two males in the car with the deceased told detectives that Igwetu was not in any danger when she was shot, as she had earlier raised her head through the sunroof while having fun.

“The Police have taken necessary measures; the policeman who opened fire has been arrested, necessary disciplinary procedures have been concluded,” Bello said.

“He has been dismissed from the Force and arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction and he is currently on remand awaiting commencement of trial.”

He implored residents of the city for calm and assured the family of the deceased that justice would be done in the matter.

“The Nigeria Police Force does not condone acts of irresponsibility or outright criminality from its officers and men; they have always been admonished to be civil and professional in the discharge of their duties,” he said.

“Furthermore, I wish to reassure residents of FCT that they should go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestation or harassment, their peace and security is guaranteed at all times.”

Igwetu was meant to have passed out from NYSC on Thursday but was killed the previous day. 

She closed late from work at about 11pm and joined a few friends to a hang out before their Passing Out Parade scheduled for the next day.

They left for home at about 3am and she was shot at shortly after the checkpoint immediately after Ceddi Plaza by a Police Officer identified as Benjamin PETERS. The bullet hit Angela on her side, by the midriff and she began losing blood in the open-roof vehicle.”

She was rushed to Garki Hospital, where she was later confirmed dead.

SaharaReporters, New York

