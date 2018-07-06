Buhari And The APC Are Responsible For The Killings In The Country, Says PDP Chairman

Uche Secondus, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are responsible for the killings across the country.

Secondus said this while addressing a crowd at the flag presentation rally for Kolapo Olusola, the party’s governorship candidate in next satirday's Ekiti State governorship election.

He urged voters to reject the ruling party, saying it is responsible for the killing of many Nigerians.

"As you can see, killings are going on in all the states, especially Zamfara, Taraba, Benue and the Plateau. How long can you kill our people?" he asked.

"This country is experiencing civil war because of the killings, and Buhari and APC are behind it. And by the grace of God, PDP will rescue this country from the hands of APC. They are planning to arrest our leaders but we refuse to be intimidated.”

He then urged the people to embrace the opposition party, assuring them of its readiness to save the economy.

“Standing here is the rescue team,” he said. “PDP will rescue Nigeria from economic collapse, security collapse, and all sorts of inhumane treatments meted out by the APC government.”

Secondus then moved on to taunt the APC over the emergence of a new faction, saying the ‘broom’, the symbol of the APC, has broken into two.

“APC is broken into two," he said. "Can you ask Fayemi under which of the factions is he contesting? Because the broom has scattered; the broom has broken.”