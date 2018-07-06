Dickson To Settle Medical Bills Of Corps Members Involved In Auto Crash

Mr Suoyo Appah, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Seriake Dickson on NYSC Matters, said for those who were hospitalised, the Governor had made a provision for their bills to be settled.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 06, 2018

The Bayelsa Government on Friday pledged to settle the medical bills of the two National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members alive of the four who were involved in an auto crash on Monday.

Mr Suoyo Appah, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Seriake Dickson on NYSC Matters, made the pledge in Yenagoa during the issuance of NYSC discharge certificates to the outgoing corps members.

Appah said: “The state government always feels uncomfortable when a corp member dies; that is why we extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased corps members.

“For those that are hospitalised, the Governor has made a provision for their bills to be settled and also wishes them quick recovery.”

He said that the state government had continued to provide welfare packages to ensure smooth service year for all corps members deployed to Bayelsa, adding that the government had regularly rewarded hardworking corps members in every batch with grants.

In her speech, the state NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Loto Bolade, commended the state government for its assistance to corps members.

Bolade said that 1,401 corps members successfully completed the service year and urged them to be good ambassadors of the scheme.  

