Fayose Thinking Like An Armed Robber, Says Oshiomhole On Ekiti Gov’s Rigging Allegation

Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says Ayodele Fayose, Governor of Ekiti State, thinks next Saturdays election will be rigged because, like an armed robber, he is afraid that his instruments of rigging will be used against him.

Oshiomhole also said the ruling party has incontrovertible evidence against Fayose, on his directive to civil servants in the state to submit their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

He made the revelation in Abuja on Friday while addressing a press conference on the preparation of the party ahead of next Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

“No better evidence to the fact that PDP is panicking,” oshiomhole said.

“You must have heard the report that in clear violation of the Electoral Act, the outgoing Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has instructed civil servants, principals and headmasters of schools to retrieve PVCs from the civil servants because he is afraid and I believe that the civil servants and the teachers in the state will not vote for him and their families will not vote for him.”

“While we are asking people to collect their PVCs, they are retrieving PVCs and we have evidence now and they even had to issue queries to workers, including teachers, for refusing to surrender their PVCs.”

On Fayose’s allegation that the APC is planning to rig the election, Oshiomhole said the Governor was only being hunted by the ghosts of the forces he used to capture power.

“We all know that Fayose was rigged into the office and this is no secret. The military officers involved have since confessed to the role they played. I think like every armed robber, Fayose thinks that the same instruments he used to get to power will be used against him. But this is a party of change; we are not going to copy the darkest side of PDP.

“To be honest I think Fayose enjoys lies but the truth is that he is hunted by the ghosts of the forces he used to capture power be because he did not win the last election.”

He explained that PDP decided to hold its mega rally by the road simply to manipulate the crowd adding that they could not afford to use stadium because it will be empty.