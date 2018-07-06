Lagos High Court Halts UNILAG Alumni Elections

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 06, 2018

University of Lagos

A Lagos High Court sitting in the Ikeja Judicial Division on Thursday directed the Registered Trustees of the University Of Lagos Alumni Association — Olorogun Dr. Sunny Kuku, Mr. Adebowale Thompson and Mr. John Momoh who are the first, second, third and fourth defendants respectively — to suspend and/or refrain from taking any steps or further steps towards holding the unconcluded Annual General Meeting or election into offices of the university’s alumni association as being planned for 8th of July 2018 pending the determination of a suit brought by one Abdulateef Abdulsalam seeking several reliefs from the court. 

In the suit, filed before Hon. Justice Beatrice Oke-Lawal which has been adjourned till 17th of September, 2018 for mention, Abdulateef Abdulsalam, the claimant, prayed the court in the Motion on Notice and Originating summons to amongst other things declare the association’s 1989 constitution as the legal instrument for running the association, declare the insertion of a search team headed by Olorogun Kuku, the immediate past President in the purported 2015 constitution as null and of no effect, as well as an order to set aside the purported result of the illegal search team which recommended John Momoh as selected candidate for the position of the association’s National President. 

It will be recalled that the 2017 Annual General Meeting of the University of Lagos Alumni Association, which held on Sunday, May 20, 2018 at the Multipurpose Hall, University of Lagos, Akoka, Yaba, Lagos ended in chaos, following the pringint of 100 ballot papers for an election that had more than a thousand pre-registered voters. Also, the National Executive Committee had been dissolved before the elections ended in a stalemate, which has further created uncertainty for the alumni body. 

Barrister Bunmi Odeniyi, who represented the claimant in court, expressed optimism that all the defendants, as law-abiding citizens, would act in accordance with due process of law and ensure a stay of action.

SaharaReporters, New York

