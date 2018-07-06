Police 'Investigating' Case Of Corps Member Killed By Policeman A Day Before Her POP

“We are investigating the case. It is at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), so investigation is ongoing on the case,” Police spokesperson in Abuja, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 06, 2018

Late Linda Angela

The Police spokesperson in Abuja DSP Anjuguri Manzah has confirmed the killing of a 23-year-old National Youth Serce Corps (NYSC) member Linda Angela Igwetu by a policeman during a stop-and-search operation .

“We are investigating the case. It is at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), so investigation is ongoing on the case,” he said.

The deceased was reported to have been shot dead at 3am on Wednesday, a day before her passing out of the NYSC programme.

Chinenye Igwetu, sister of the deceased, confirmed the incident through her Twitter handle “@Chinny3bs”.

Also speaking on the incident was Segun Awosanya, an activist and convener of the #EndSARS campaign, who in a series of tweet narrated the incident leading to the death of the young corps member. 

Awosanya tweeted: “Miss Linda Angela Igwetu was meant to have passed out tomorrow (Thursday) from her NYSC programme from her primary assignment positing at Outsource Global Company Mabushi. 

“She finished at work late at about 11pm and joined a few friends to a hang out before their Passing Out Parade scheduled for the next day.

“They left for home at about 3am and she was shot at shortly after the checkpoint immediately after Ceddi Plaza by a Police Officer identified as Benjamin PETERS. The bullet hit Angela on her side, by the midriff and she began losing blood in the open-roof vehicle.”

He added that the deceased was rushed to Garki Hospital, where she was later confirmed dead. 

He said: “From information further gleaned from reports on the field this time from the hospital, sources reveal that late Linda was indeed attended to immediately she was brought in. She was in a pool of blood, low heart rate but medicated until they got her pulse up.

“Within the region of past 3am, it was reported that they rang a consultant who promptly came in to stabilize her while all hands were on deck. Medications were prescribed but she had lost so much blood. We are however looking to clarify what happened.”

Awosanya further explained that the deceased was later taken to Federal Secretariat Police Station “where the elder sister of the deceased Chineye Igwetu was crying for help before “our legal team reached her, minutes after we were notified of the incident”. 

Further accusing the police of planning to incriminate the deceased and her friend, the end SARS convener tweeted: “The @PoliceNG should be well aware that we know of the plots to incriminate the deceased & her friends that are still traumatized even as we speak. We know about the weed planted in their car as cover up and we know about the kidnap spin you are trying to deploy. #Justice4Angela.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME BREAKING: Armed Attackers 'Kill' Seven Policemen In Abuja
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Police Fayemi Shooting: APC Rejects Police Explanation
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Unrepentant Ondo Police Beat 50-Year-Old Widow To Death In Akure
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corruption Jigawa Police Commissioner Denounced For Aiding Boko Haram
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Kano State Government Shuts Down College Over Sodomy
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Elections IG Arase To Visit Bayelsa Tomorrow Ahead Governor Poll
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Arts Macron Meets Olamilekan, The 11-Year-Old Boy Who Drew Him Within Two Hours
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Holds Emergency Meeting With Three APC Governors
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics AT A GLANCE: The 38 Individuals Pushing The Breakaway APC Faction
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Buhari Asks CAN: How Can Anyone Suggest That I, Being Fulani, Am In Support Of ‘Killings’?
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News ‘You’re Barren Of Every Essential Honour’ — Ex-Senate President Pens Scorching Open Letter Against Saraki
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 'Slap', Raised Voices As Governor Okowa's Brother, Delta SSG Brawl Over Untreated File
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Dismisses Breakaway Faction, Says R-APC Leaders ‘Not Actual Members Of Our Party’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment Macron: How I Discovered Lagos And The Afrika Shrine In 2002
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics ‘APC Has Been A Monumental Disaster, Worse Than PDP’ — R-APC Explains Why it Broke Out Of Ruling Party
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics R-APC’s Galadima: If I Tell The National Assembly To Impeach Buhari Today, They Will
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Sets Saraki Free Of False Assets Declaration Charges
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari's Old Ally Named Chairman As Breakaway APC Faction Emerges
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad