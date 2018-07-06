Police 'Investigating' Case Of Corps Member Killed By Policeman A Day Before Her POP

Late Linda Angela

The Police spokesperson in Abuja DSP Anjuguri Manzah has confirmed the killing of a 23-year-old National Youth Serce Corps (NYSC) member Linda Angela Igwetu by a policeman during a stop-and-search operation .

“We are investigating the case. It is at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), so investigation is ongoing on the case,” he said.

The deceased was reported to have been shot dead at 3am on Wednesday, a day before her passing out of the NYSC programme.

Chinenye Igwetu, sister of the deceased, confirmed the incident through her Twitter handle “@Chinny3bs”.

Also speaking on the incident was Segun Awosanya, an activist and convener of the #EndSARS campaign, who in a series of tweet narrated the incident leading to the death of the young corps member.

Awosanya tweeted: “Miss Linda Angela Igwetu was meant to have passed out tomorrow (Thursday) from her NYSC programme from her primary assignment positing at Outsource Global Company Mabushi.

“She finished at work late at about 11pm and joined a few friends to a hang out before their Passing Out Parade scheduled for the next day.

“They left for home at about 3am and she was shot at shortly after the checkpoint immediately after Ceddi Plaza by a Police Officer identified as Benjamin PETERS. The bullet hit Angela on her side, by the midriff and she began losing blood in the open-roof vehicle.”

He added that the deceased was rushed to Garki Hospital, where she was later confirmed dead.

He said: “From information further gleaned from reports on the field this time from the hospital, sources reveal that late Linda was indeed attended to immediately she was brought in. She was in a pool of blood, low heart rate but medicated until they got her pulse up.

“Within the region of past 3am, it was reported that they rang a consultant who promptly came in to stabilize her while all hands were on deck. Medications were prescribed but she had lost so much blood. We are however looking to clarify what happened.”

Awosanya further explained that the deceased was later taken to Federal Secretariat Police Station “where the elder sister of the deceased Chineye Igwetu was crying for help before “our legal team reached her, minutes after we were notified of the incident”.

Further accusing the police of planning to incriminate the deceased and her friend, the end SARS convener tweeted: “The @PoliceNG should be well aware that we know of the plots to incriminate the deceased & her friends that are still traumatized even as we speak. We know about the weed planted in their car as cover up and we know about the kidnap spin you are trying to deploy. #Justice4Angela.”