Renovation Without Drugs, The Story Of The Solitary Health Centre In Dagbaja, Osun State

Despite its recent renovation, the only health centre in Dagbaja, a community in Osun State, still cannot render medical services and lacks basic drugs.

Dagbaja is a community in Oriade Local Government Area of Osun State. A suburb of almost 10 miles to the town and 13miles to the outskirts of Ondo State, the community has over the years been cut out of basic amenities, most especially in healthcare, despite the earmarking of several projects for that purpose in the budget.

The only health centre in the community has gone obsolete and it took series of advocacy visits by Tracka, a non-for-profit organisation which seeks to ensure service delivery on all constituency projects in the national budget, to get the facility renovated.

Tracka's intervention had helped to facilitate the renovation of the health centre in February 2018, but despite this, the clinic still remains dormant and inactive. There was no provision for beds, anti-malaria drugs, immunization, mosquito net and healthcare equipment, which are all needed to enhance the well-being of the indigenes.

Speaking to the Tracka team, a member of the community, Mrs. Omilana, described the state of the project thus: "Some men who happen to be workers from the contractor came sometime ago to inspect the state of the health centre while promising that necessary health facilities would be provided without a specific period.

"There seemed to be a ray of hope as patients sighted the renovated health centre but became stranded and dejected without services, as they will still have to travel several miles to access healthcare in Ile Oluji, a suburb of Ondo State.

"What is the essence of a renovated health centre without service delivery? The importance of a healthcare centre is to render services in case of emergency, because that is the last hope of patients for survival."

Furthermore, patients are exposed to diverse ailments such as malaria, as a result of the bush surrounding the centre. Also, there seems to be obvious symptoms of cholera, such as vomitting, prolonged cough and diarrhea due to a lack of potable drinking water.

The community depends on unhealthy stream water for survival and domestic use.

"The lawmaker representing Obokun/Oriade constituencies, Hon. Oluwole Oke, promised to provide a water supply for the community use. I hope the Honourable does not relent in his promise."

Ilevbaoje Uadamen, the team lead of Tracka, confirmed to SaharaReporters that an FOI request had been written to the ministry in charge of the project, to request for the implementation status of the project. He added that efforts to reach Hon. Oluwole Oke were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.

Members of the community also spoke of the need for schools, motorable roads and power supply, as these will help in the overall development of the area.