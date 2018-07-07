Lawmakers 'Blackmailing' Adeosun Into Releasing Billions — 'Because They Have Something On Her'

In one of such reports, Adeosun allegedly released the sum of N120 billion to the lawmakers for pet projects. Another report has it that N11 billion was approved by the Minister used to fund unapproved projects of the lawmakers, contrary to presidential order against the projects.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Jul 07, 2018

Some lawmakers have revealed that the leadership of the National Assembly has some “ammunition” on Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun and are using this to blackmail her into approving billions of naira to the upper chamber.

Reports have shown how Adeosun approved several sums of monies to the National Assembly, sometimes without the approval of the Presidency.

In one of such reports, Adeosun allegedly released the sum of N120 billion to the lawmakers for pet projects. Another report has it that N11 billion was approved by the Minister used to fund unapproved projects of the lawmakers, contrary to presidential order against the projects.

However, according to Premium Times, this generosity is because the leadership of the National Assembly has something on her and this is being used to hand-twist her into doing their biddings.

“We have never had a Finance Minister so generous to the National Assembly, But it is not for nothing. The truth is we were able to dig up something unsavoury about her and our leaders are holding her by the jugular,” a senator was quoted to have told the newspaper.

Two other senators made the same claims.

“What I am aware of is some of our people said they have an ammunition they can use to silence her. That has given way for the leadership (of the National Assembly) to intimidate her, knowing that they could get her out of her job if she doesn’t cooperate.

“Not everything is out in the public because every single one of us are beneficiaries of this situation,” he said. “But I can tell you the woman is being harassed and blackmailed into doing many things she would ordinarily not do. She is helpless in the hands of our people.”

These claims were however refused by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who said though the Minister has been generous to the 8th assembly, she is not being blackmailed.

Read full report here.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption EXCLUSIVE: How Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun Skipped NYSC, Forged Certificate
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics R-APC’s Galadima: If I Tell The National Assembly To Impeach Buhari Today, They Will
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics In Cryptic Pro-PDP, Anti-APC Song, Melaye Says ‘Bye-Bye To Jatijati’
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Sheikh Gumi: You Can't Change Buhari... Even The Person In The Other Room Can't Get Ideas Into His Head
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 'Slap', Raised Voices As Governor Okowa's Brother, Delta SSG Brawl Over Untreated File
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Fayose Thinking Like An Armed Robber, Says Oshiomhole On Ekiti Gov’s Rigging Allegation
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Arts Macron Meets Olamilekan, The 11-Year-Old Boy Who Drew Him Within Two Hours
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
News ‘You’re Barren Of Every Essential Honour’ — Ex-Senate President Pens Scorching Open Letter Against Saraki
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EXCLUSIVE: How Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun Skipped NYSC, Forged Certificate
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education 'She Sent Me Her Nudes First' — Sacked OAU Lecturer Gives His Side Of Sex-For-Marks Scandal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics R-APC’s Galadima: If I Tell The National Assembly To Impeach Buhari Today, They Will
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics In Cryptic Pro-PDP, Anti-APC Song, Melaye Says ‘Bye-Bye To Jatijati’
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Sheikh Gumi: You Can't Change Buhari... Even The Person In The Other Room Can't Get Ideas Into His Head
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 'Slap', Raised Voices As Governor Okowa's Brother, Delta SSG Brawl Over Untreated File
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Police Dismiss Officer Who Killed Corps Member In Abuja
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Fayose Thinking Like An Armed Robber, Says Oshiomhole On Ekiti Gov’s Rigging Allegation
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News Buhari Asks CAN: How Can Anyone Suggest That I, Being Fulani, Am In Support Of ‘Killings’?
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Holds Emergency Meeting With Three APC Governors
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad