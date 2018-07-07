Two Robbery Suspects Escape From SARS Detention In Akure

Rotimi Adeyeye and Adeoye Bukola bolted from detention with handcuffed hands during the week, SaharaReporters learnt. The two fugitives were said to be members of a notorious gang of daredevil armed robbers terrorizing the residents of the state.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Jul 07, 2018

Two armed robbery culprits have escaped from the custody of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Police in Ondo State. 

It was gathered that both men had unleashed terror and robbed one Samuel Arifalo and his family at Odopo, off Ijoka Road, Akure.

Items carted away during their robbery operation included a LED TV, four expensive mobile phones, bottles of wine and wrist watches.

The two culprits were later arrested and handed over to the men of the Special Anti-Cultism Squad of the Ondo State Police Command.

SaharaReporters exclusively gathered that instead of being arrested for “burglary”, the two notorious men were detained for “cultism”.

This action forced a source close to the robbery victims to petition the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Gbenga Adeyanju.

Adeyanju was said to have ordered the transfer of the culprits from the Anti-Cultism office to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad for immediate investigation and prosecution.

However, both Adeyeye and Bukola fled from the detention at midnight, hours before their expected relocation to the SARS office, sparking a series of conspiracy theories among the officers.   

When contacted by Sahara Reporters, Femi Joseph, Spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, confirmed that the culprits escaped from detention

Mr. Joseph said that the Police had already declared the two fleeing culprits wanted, noting that investigation had also begun.  

“We have declared the two fleeing armed robbery suspects wanted by the Police as proper investigation have started into the case," he said. “To show our commitment to this case, we have also arrested our officers who are at the SARS office and they have been detained.

“They would be tried for negligence of duty and roles in the escape of the suspects."

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

