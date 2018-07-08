Abductors Of Imo Musician Demand N5m Ransom

by THE NATION NEWSPAPER Jul 08, 2018

Another well known entertainer, Izunna Obiakor, was also kidnapped a forth night ago.

Stevenson, winner of the 2008 Nigeria Music Awards  was kidnapped around the World Bank area of Owerri, while going home.

The wife who spoke with our correspondent said that the kidnappers had established contact with her and demanded N5m to release him.

According to her, she was contacted on phone two days after the husband was abducted.

She said “the kidnappers have contacted me. They are demanding N5m as ransom for his release. My husband was equally allowed to speak with me. I told them how it is with my husband and family currently. I told them that we don’t even have N10,000 and they asked me to contact his friends.

“I am therefore calling on his friends to help secure my husband’s freedom. They should not allow him suffer and die.He is just an entertainer who has spent all his life making people happy. He has offended no one .His friends and the general public should come to my husband’s rescue.”

The police spokesperson in the state, Andrew Enwerem,who confirmed the abduction of Stevenson, said that the process of rescuing the victim had commenced.

Enwerem said,  “Ugo Stevenson was kidnapped somewhere in Owerri west LGA. The Commissioner of Police has ordered that the processes that would necessitate his release be commenced.

“We are working to ensure that the kidnap victim is rescued alive, unhurt and the kidnappers arrested without delay”.

