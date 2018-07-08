After 'Consulting With Stakeholders', INEC Announces Temporary Suspension Of Voter Registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced a temporary suspension of the ongoing continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise.

According to Augusta Ogakwu, Secretary to the commission, who announced this in a memo to resident electoral commissioners, the exercise will be temporarily suspended on August 17 to enable sufficient time for data capture and production of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

She said the suspension decision was taken after consultations with stakeholders regarding the electoral process, especially pertaining to the voter registration.

“The stakeholders expressed satisfaction with the commission’s preparedness for the conduct of the 2019 general election and enjoined the commission to continue to do more to ensure free, fair and credible elections,” read the memo, dated July 6.

“On the CVR, the stakeholders noted the need to comply with statutory timelines and unanimously agreed that sufficient time be given between the data capture, processing and production of PVCs.

“Based on the recommendations of the stakeholders and taking into consideration the statutory obligations to end the revision, update, certification and publication of the voters’ register for the general elections, the commission decided to suspend the ongoing CVR at 3.00pm on Friday, 17th August, 2018 until after the general election.”

Ogakwu, however, added that collection of PVCs will continue until a week to the commencement of general election on February 16, 2019.

“The commission will undertake, overhaul and intensify its publicity initiatives in order to ensure that all qualified Nigerians who wish to register are able to do so and collect their PVCs before the general election,” she said.